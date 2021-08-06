Guilds haven’t cut ties with police group – The Hollywood Reporter

The Writers Guild of America East sparked a wave of intra-union activism in Hollywood in June 2020 when it called on the main labor federation AFL-CIO to disassociate itself from a police union within its ranks. The effort was a tangible way, these workers believed at the time, that they could choose to fight for racial justice within the entertainment industry.

Soon after, amid protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, grassroots members of SAG-AFTRA and IATSE attempted to do the same, launching petitions and holding meetings with the aim to disaffiliate the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA) from the federation. Organized workers have also formed the IATSE Members for Racial Justice and SEIU Drop the Cops group, which aims to persuade the union that represents some Disneyland workers to sever ties with police work under its umbrella. A handful of entertainment workers have also attended meetings of the grassroots group No Cop Unions, which aims to cut ties with AFL-CIO police.

However, a year later, the IUPA remains a member of the AFL-CIO and industry activists involved in the cause say their efforts on this issue have stagnated or pivoted in the face of bureaucratic complications, competing causes and pandemic exhaustion. While none of the activists involved say they are giving up, many have received education as part of the process of continuing the initiative.

“One thing that has revealed is that it’s a lot more complicated than we thought it could ever be,” says John Roney, a camera assistant (Small fires everywhere, GLOW) and member of the IATSE Members for Racial Justice, of the AFL-CIO.

Actors Alison Becker (Parks and recreationm, The Unicorn) and Alexis Simpson (Hollywood, TO CRUSH) say they encountered obstacles after launching a petition in the summer of 2020 demanding that SAG-AFTRA issue a resolution on the AFL-CIO’s relationship with the IUPA. As the artists secured over 1,000 signatures, they caught the attention of prominent union members, including Busy Philipps and Miranda July, who were also seeking to advance the issue within the union. The group linked with nonprofits including Color of Change and BLD REP, then proceeded to draft a letter signed by prominent union members. Addressed to SAG-AFTRA leadership, the letter called for the adoption of a resolution and suggested that a recall from union president Gabrielle Carteris could be a consequence of inaction. (In July, Carteris announced that she had chosen not to be re-elected as president.) However, momentum on the letter slowed in the fall as organizers dealt with the electoral efforts of 2020 and that COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

“It should have been easy, that was the trick. I felt like it was obvious, ”says Philipps, who adds that she always aims to support activism in this area. July adds: “I see [this issue] still has its hour, and the work we have done does not expire. If anything, the greater awareness of the culture is behind it.

With the letter set aside, Becker and Simpson continued to work on launching a presidential recall, but said their union representatives failed to provide information on how to draft a legitimate recall petition. in the run-up to the next SAG-AFTRA elections. Now, “We always hope to support a candidate whose convictions are anti-racist and who wishes to support vulnerable members of our union.“Becker said in a statement. (Asked about updates to the union’s racial justice efforts since the summer of 2020, a spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA said:” SAG-AFTRA, with d ‘other groups, supports the introduction of SB 2 and SB 16, which will be heard by the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee when the legislature returns from its summer recess. ”)

Since the training of IATSE members for racial justice in the summer of 2020, there has been “almost no real progress” in the group’s efforts to separate the AFL-CIO from the IUPA, says Roney . However, mGroup members also contributed to the successful effort to push IATSE and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor to to cancel their support for former LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who lost her 2020 race to progressive candidate George Gascón.

Members of the IATSE for Racial Justice are currently trying to push the LA County Federation of Labor to disassociate itself from the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) and the Los Angeles Assistant Sheriffs Association. (ALADS). It is also now trying to modify Section 80.03.1 of the municipal code of LA, which authorizes the Los Angeles Police Chief to place off and retired police officers on commercial filming sites on public property for traffic and crowd control. The group would like to hire unionized construction workers or traffic coordinators to fill this role instead, and plans to pitch the idea to members of LA city council, like recently elected progressive Nithya Raman.

“I hope that by taking the police off the set, we can present a successful example of funding the police in a way that strengthens the community,” adds Max Schwartz, an electric studio lighting technician (Clemency, A black lady sketch show) and member of the group. (On August 4, the IATSE announced that it had adopted a new fairness statement and was standardizing a membership enumeration process to assess demographics, which is usually the job of locals to measure years previous ones.)

Although at one point in 2020, the grassroots union group No Cop Unions met in weekly calls, those rallies lost attendees by the end of the year and early 2021, said Simpson, who attended and attributes the burnout to the change of pace. “It’s kinda dead so far this year,” she said. (No Cop Unions did not respond to interview requests.)

The SEIU Drop the Cops group, however, still holds planning meetings and hosts a “No Cops!” No exploitation! conference in mid-August alongside other organizations, including members of the IATSE for Racial Justice. “We have encountered many challenges, perhaps most surprisingly some of the hindsight we have received from our locals for raising these issues, ”said Solomon Garber, group member and SEIU Local 509, in a press release.

In May, the AFL-CIO appeared to respond to criticism of its ties to the police when it issued a “Public safety master plan for changereport. Offering recommendations for police reform from union members in law enforcement – the suggestions included a “greater investment” in public safety – the report did not satisfy criticism from police unions. Schwartz says comments denouncing the police brutality he has seen from the very union federations his group and others target “are really nothing more than statements until the actions follow suit.” He adds: “Until they take action, we just have to keep going on our own.”

Hamilton Nolan, WGA East Board Member and Union Journalist for In these times magazine, says he is trying to get his union to issue a follow-up statement in response to the AFL-CIO report. “In a bureaucratic battle, they can beat you just by waiting for you,” Nolan notes. “And that’s what’s going on right now.”

