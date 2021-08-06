Annette and Ema, reviews | The New Yorker

Go back to the opening of Leos Carax’s first feature film, Boy Meets Girl (1984), and you find a woman who has just separated from her lover, Henri, and took their young daughter with her. Fast forward to Carax’s new movie, Annette, and you find Henry McHenry (Adam Driver), who at one point, estranged from his lover, Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard), ends up with their young lady. From La nuit est jeune (1986), Lovers on the Bridge (1991) and Pola X (1999) to Annette, Carax has remained true to its story: a boy meets a girl, and meeting her sends them to the depths. More has changed.

What sets this latest Carax adventure apart is that it’s a musical. Everyone gets in there: the main characters, the midwives, the theater audience and the cops. The lyrics, the songs and, for good measure, the screenplay are by Ron and Russell Mael, the fraternal duo better known as the Sparks band, who have worked together since Richard Nixon was in the White House. Annette is imbued with their signature blend of high and staccato, and they appear from the start, singing So May We Start in a recording studio and leading a cavalcade of singers through the streets of Los Angeles. It’s a happy way to start things off, and it allows Carax and the Maels to step back from the action, kind of arch an eyebrow and say, Come on, this is just a movie.

Yet what ensues is a melodrama of such special fervor that we somehow feel should take it seriously; I stifled guilty laughter, as one does when reading surtitles in Puccini’s productions. The plot is simple and crazy. Henry, a comedian, and Ann, a classical or false classical singer, are already an element when the film begins. Shake hands, ride the countryside, or ride a motorbike, they sing and re-sing, We love each other so much, which is, if you think about it, an extremely strange thing to report. The more they assert their passion, the more desperate they seem and the less inclined you are to accept their protest. The Maels may be masters of the chorus (My Babys Taking Me Home, on their 2002 album Lil Beethoven consists of more than one recurring line), but the movies are an impatient medium, and too much repetition can , if left unchecked, turn into a nag and a drag.

There you go, Ann and Henry have a baby. And this is a painted big eared dolla puppet named Annette, although no one is awkward enough to mention the fact. As she grows up, her parents bicker and clash, and a TV clip reports that Henry has been charged with sexual harassment. (After raising this topical suggestion, the film more or less abandons it.) Tragedy descends, in a storm at sea, but Annette, now a toddler, survives; Guess we’re supposed to be thinking about stranded Shakespearean girls like Marina and Miranda, the difference being that Annette, post-traumatic, starts singing. With the help of a conductor (Simon Helberg), who was once her mother’s beau, she becomes a worldwide sensation. At the age of about six, she gives her farewell concert, carried into a stadium by a quartet of drones, under the eyes of Henry, her anxious Prospero. Other surprises are looming.

Whether we believe in a movie doesn’t matter. What matters is whether we to buy he. I don’t believe police cars fly around LA, like they do in Blade Runner (1982), but I buy every dark inch of this movie, and every drop of its disgusting rain. Likewise, it is logically absurd, in Carax haunting Holy Motors (2012), that the hero returns, at the end of a working day, to a family of chimpanzees; yet the welcome he receives is touching and true. Annette, on the contrary, strikes one wrong note after another. Are Henry, Ann and their daughter as insanely famous, or infamous, as history claims? Please. Would Ann even have fallen in love with Henry in the first place? Unlikely. Is there anything as wild and convincing as the spectacle of Juliette Binoche water skiing down the Seine, lit by cataracts of fireworks, in Les Amoureux du Pont? Surely not. Annette is a madness of grandeur, alas, without the greatness.

Still, no Driver movie should be ignored, and, with Cotillard strangely adrift from the action, he throws himself into the unsavory role of the hero and almost saves Annette. On stage, as a comedian, Henry is sharp, thick-maned and nervous with discontent, pacing like a caged lion suffering from rage. Dressed in a boxer hooded terrycloth robe, he deploys his microphone cable as Indiana Jones wields a whip, whipping both himself and his audience. So why did you become an actor? they ask in unison. It’s the only way for me to tell the truth without getting killed, he replies.

It’s a daring, if not fun proposition, and the song of the conductors, both trembling and vigorous, is no less shameless. At an intimate moment, he lifts his face from between a naked Cotillard’s thighs to sing the next line, demonstrating not only professional commitment but tremendous breath control. If there is nothing in Annette that is dedicated to Stephen Sondheim, among others, as overwhelming as the roaring rendition of Drivers de Sondheims Being Alive in Marriage Story (2019), it is hardly the fault of the main man, and it’s worth sticking with the Caraxs film for the for its no-frills final scene. On a visit to Henry, who has been put down, Annette, like Pinocchio, transforms into a real child, played by the remarkable Devyn McDowell. As father and daughter sing for each other, in mad challenge and love, this long and edgy saga suddenly erupts, at the last breath, in life.

What a banquet of dysfunctional families we are treated to these days. Ema, a new film by Pablo Larran, introduces us to another unhappy couple, with another unusual child, who tears up their torn relationship to our delight. The main character (Mariana Di Girolamo) is a young Chilean woman living in the coastal town of Valparaso. With her hostile gaze, and her hair the color of vanilla ice cream, combed back from the forehead, she is chilled in mind, and there is no point in trying to annoy her or soften her. charm. Ema has a husband, Gastn (Gael Garca Bernal), whom she lovingly describes as a sterile pig and a human condom. We learn that after adopting a Colombian boy, Polo (Cristin Surez), now ten years old, they made him an unsatisfactory purchase. As social worker Emas tells her, exasperated, Buy a doll. Dress him up. Because what you want is not a child. We are not so far from Annette’s aberrations.

Ema is a dancer, and it is only in movement that she seems to be resting. There is a blessed shot of her, frolicking alone near the shore, in the bluish stillness of twilight; the camera slides back and forth, following the rhythm of the liquefied ease of its movements. She also performs in a dance troupe, of which Gastn is the choreographer, and which arms her with a group of friends. Troop routines are like mass beats, and given that Larrans’ film is prone to erotic flare-ups, involving two or more people, it can be difficult to determine where the dance ends and where the sex begins. Another fixation shoots Ema. Much like you or I would grill a steak, she attaches a flamethrower and coldly burns whatever pleases her in a public place, a vehicle, a swing, a basketball hoop. Hence the unforgettable beginning of the film: we hear cracklings, like logs in a fireplace, then we see a traffic light on fire.

Ema may have been a bad mother, as Gastn claims, but one thing she bequeathed to Polo was her gift for arson. Her own sister, for example, ended up in the hospital after being burned by one of her pranks. The mystery, however, is not whether he is the Devil’s offspring, we barely see him enough to judge, but why Ema should be so eager to get him back. However, it is the case, and his clever stratagems, which devour the essence of the story, oblige him to become a professor of Polos and to seduce. both of her new adoptive parents: Raquel (Paola Giannini), a lawyer, who helps Ema get a divorce, and Anbal (Santiago Cabrera), a firefighter, who teaches her how to use his powerful hose.

Larrans’ film is narrower than Annette and a little less crazy, but both tales are set on fire with music, and both have a curious habit of dragging you into their emotional raptures at one point, only to push you back to the next. If Ema has the advantage, it’s because the unhurried grace of her visual manners is well mismatched with the punk and tangy belligerence of Ema and her gang. Meeting this movie is like watching porcupines on the verge. As a bonus, Larran, unlike Carax, has some practical advice to give, especially to anyone hiring a lawyer. Raquel asks to be paid for her services with a hundred hairstyles and three hundred manicures; Ema offers to pay her back in dancing, then, in a generous gesture, takes her to a delicious but very dirty orgy. If such means of transfer were adopted as standard legal practice, what a wonderful world it would be.