More Courage, More Gore, More Carelessness: Pop Culture Happy HourExBulletin



toggle legend Jessica Miglio / DC Comics

Dear me, 11 years old:

Greetings from 2021, and a much older, grizzled, tired, sore, bald, bearded version of you. (Don’t worry about baldness; you make it work, as much as possible. Spare yourself the anxiety when it starts happening to you in eight years; forget it.)

Do you know Starro the Conqueror? The giant spirit-controlling alien starfish that the Justice League fought in its first appearance, in The brave and the daring # 28 (March-April 1960)?

Get This: He’s the Big Bad Villain in an actual, live-action, non-TV movie (though many will be watch it on their TVs, on HBO Max, because of… uh. You know what? Long and depressing story. I’ll let you find out for yourself).

That is true! I’m writing to you, as I say, starting in the year 2021, and I’m just as surprised as you are that in fact all the wackiest superhero comic book stuff you love ends up on large and small screens. (Including very small phone screens … once again, a long story; just invest in Apple and thank me later.)

The film I’m writing to you today is called The suicide squad. This is the sequel to 2016 Suicide Squad, a very bad movie that made a lot of money. Some characters dismiss Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman’s Colonel Rick Flag, and they’re joined by a slew of D-List supervillains straight from your beloved comic book pages you don’t. ” never thought to see on the big screen, like Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Javelin (Flula Borg), King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), Savant (Michael Rooker), Mongal (Mayling Ng) and many, many more.

Some of them agree, most of them don’t make it to the end of the movie, or even after the first reel. Which is to be expected, given the premise of the film, that incarcerated DC supervillains are carrying out dangerous missions for the US government in return for lighter sentences. (It’s based on a late ’80s and early’ 90s DC comic book series by writer John Ostrander and various artists that you’re about to read and will love very much.)

One of the things people didn’t like about 2016 Suicide Squad film, apart from dialogues like “It’s Slipknot he can climb whatever“and a central villain dedicated to fashionable destruction of the world, was its PG-13 rating. You can see their point: the movie was about a motley team of anti-heroes taking on heavily armed villains, but violence was largely of the standard variety of bloodless, beat-em-up superheroes.

This? No longer an imminent problem.

All the guts, all the gore

Directed by guardians of the galaxy‘s James Gunn, the R-rated The suicide squad is something new. Saying it’s violent doesn’t begin to cover it up, it’s a movie with a substantial body count, yes, but it comes with a surprisingly high amount of body horror that’s bigger and bloodier than this. what you would expect from a summer blockbuster. Goblets of flesh and bone fly across the screen, faces are gnawed, skulls open, eyes are punctured by flying knives, and more. etc. etc. and “ZAP!” firmly behind, in a pool of clotted blood and viscera.

I’ll Give It That Much, 11-Year-Old- Me: This Movie Does exactly what he intends to do. Each blood-soaked frame of it is self-master, self-aware, confident, and full of a very specific intention. And that intention is to entertain everyone and anyone who is eager to see this movie that specific subset of humanity that has circled the movie’s premiere date on their calendar.

I do not count myself among them, but I sincerely envy these people because they will see all their expectations precisely met and then exceeded.

It’s a bigger and more accomplished movie than the first one, but of course it couldn’t help but be. What about those viewers who thought the 2016 film was chosen because of its PG-13 rating? They will come out of this justified feeling.

Also: Anyone who has even lazily wondered what guardians of the galaxy would have looked with an R rating will get their answer here. Some of the specific silliness of this franchise is on display, swap a talking plant, swap a talking shark with the same sort of joke (although it does seem a bit more stilted, here).

Once again: he competently keeps his promise. He does what he wants.

The thing is, however, 11-Year-Old Me: he does what he wants to do without anything even remotely resembling restraint. This probably sounds good to you, but then you are a child. You’ll know this: Withholding is a good thing to have, in general. Setting narrative boundaries that your characters cannot cross requires you, as a storyteller, to be creative. Innovate.

And innovation, like bloodless violence, is not an imminent issue in The suicide squad.

The dark age of the superhero

You have your wish, younger: Superheroes are everywhere now, they have become mainstream. But they don’t look like what you imagine. Overwhelmingly, they all got dark and rough, because at one point the culture purposely embraced the cynical and nihilistic idea that making superheroes dark and hyper-violent somehow makes them more relevant, more (stop laughing!) true. You’re about to step into the 1990s, when superhero comics embraced that jaded, defensive, reflexed teenage mindset. It took a while, but this superhero approach is everywhere now.

So in a way the cheerful gore of The suicide squad does what a lot of other gritty superhero fights have been doing for decades. This is why it is not the simple one do from the violence that reigns onscreen, or even the cynicism it reflects as you transform into me, you will have made peace with it.

No, the thing that does The suicide squad so singularly repugnant is closely linked to its factory-installed cynicism: the inadmissible flippancy that results from it.

Over and over again, Gunn’s camera lingers over the mutilated bodies of the main characters, not to mention the hundreds of innocent people who are sent through this film’s meat grinder to immediately play everything out for a big laugh. The cumulative effect doesn’t serve to reduce tension or raise the stakes, it only serves to numb you into some sort of calcified, dull passivity, separate from human emotions like empathy.

I know this sounds like fun, 11-Year-Old-Me. And there were certainly flashes during the movie when I caught myself looking at it through your eyes (see above in re: the giant starfish controlling the mind from space).

But there is something ugly that creeps right under all the jokes and jokes and flying guts, something that relishes reducing the characters to fist-sized pieces of bloody meat in an extremely comedic way, but who immediately turns around and expects you to actually care about them. them, in fact, far more than the film itself ever manages to do.

You may be ready to cross this bridge, 11-Year-Old Me. And there are certainly many others who will cross it only too eagerly by your side; this thing will make millions and millions of dollars.

But the moment you transform into me, you’ll learn that when you surgically remove virtues such as superhero-genre altruism and restraint, you’re left with just a rotten corpse in pantyhose and cape.

Alright, good luck in high school (you’ll need this) and remember what I said about Apple,

53-Year-Old-You

The Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast panel features Glen Weldon, Daisy Rosario, Chris Klimek and Ronald Young Jr. Audio was produced by Candice Lim and edited by Jessica Reedy.