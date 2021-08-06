Gossip Girl Season 1 Recap, Episode 5: Hope Sinks

Warning: spoilers to come.

In the Upper East Side, deception is the motto.

The fifth installment of Gossip Girl marks a Halloween celebration that brings together most of Constance Billards’ elite, although one prominent member is missing. As the seasons change from summer to fall, the show’s themes get darker and darker with the episode’s commentary on gun violence and predatory relationships.

For the first time to Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Lunas (Zon Moreno) delighted and Monets (Savannah Lee Smith) indifference Zoya (Whitney Peak) seems to be in perfect harmony with the preppy group of friends. They are discussing an upcoming exclusive “Hulaween” party as normal high schoolers could discuss coming home, planning couples’ outfits, and dreaming of winning the costume contest that would give the winners a photo in Vogue. Luna is delighted with the new bond between the girls but notes Monet’s dissatisfaction with the closeness of Julien and Zoya.

Meanwhile, Max (Thomas Doherty) and Rafa (Jason Gotay) engage in promiscuous behavior on the school grounds, separated from the public by a simple wall. Given Max’s frenzied state in the previous episode, Doherty’s vulnerable performance, and the clearly unbalanced power dynamics between teacher and student, the series clearly dooms Rafas’ encouragement to this relationship. .

[Related: Gossip Girl season 1 recap episode 4: Fire Walks with Z]

Across town, Gossip Girl discovers news of a student carrying a gun at another school and spreads it like wildfire. When Constance Billard’s group hears of the threat, responses range from compassion for the affected students to a complaint about how rival influencers would inevitably turn the incident to their advantage. It’s surprising that a show primarily devoted to unrealistic depictions of high school social dynamics tackles a problem as overwhelming as gun violence, and this inexperience shines through in the flat and quickly overlooked portrayal of the sensitive topic.

In the aftermath of the gun scare, Kate (Tavi Gevinson) expresses remorse for how the Gossip Girl platform has been used to torment unsuspecting individuals and provide a platform for malicious bullies. His two colleagues do not apologize, instead proclaiming themselves anti-hero and Kate the relentless dictator. In response, Kate deactivates the Gossip Girl account in an attempt to quell the growing bloodlust of her fellow teachers. Adult immaturity is squeaky, a flaw in both over-the-top dialogue and stilted performances, detracting from the comparatively gripping student drama.

Aki (Evan Mock) sets up an intervention when he tries to warn Max and Rafa about the inappropriate nature of their relationship, having failed to reach Max and instead being threatened with suspension by Rafa. Akis’ desperation is for the first time well conveyed by Mock, whose playing improves with each episode and whose character finally receives a spine.

In the night of the “Hulaween” evening, tensions boil as Zoya and Julien arrive dressed as Beyonc and Solange to display their renewed bond after their legendary rivalry, only to see that their costume idea was leaked to everyone at the party. After a brief investigation, Luna finds out that Monet is the culprit and confronts her, after which the once inseparable duo are torn apart. This tragic rift in Monet and Luna’s established friendship may lead to a closer look at their characters, little of which is known at this time.

[Related: Gossip Girl season 1 recap episode 3: Lies Wide Shut]

Later, when Max is confronted with the truth that Rafa is a serial predator who prey on vulnerable high school students, he breaks free from Rafas’ manipulation and returns to the friends he had repelled. The teacher-student trope has appeared time and time again in teen drama, and while far from perfect, it’s refreshing to see shows like “Gossip Girl” begin to recognize how dangerous and dangerous such relationships are and problematic.

When Max meets his friends at the hospital where Audreys (Emily Alyn Lind) mom was admitted, he shares a deep group hug with everyone. This is the first time that the group has shown pure affection and hints at the possibility of a more harmonious dynamic in the next episodes.

But as the students break down the boundaries between them, Kate decides to create another, reactivating the Gossip Girl account and limiting comments to assert Gossip Girl as a dominant presence. Kate’s moral dilemmas with Gossip Girl are superficial, and her thought process is endlessly cyclical, the result of uninspired writing that needs to be addressed to give the series more depth. Going forward, repetitive storylines should be replaced with a constant build-up over episodes to give more weight to the eventual climax.

With Gossip Girl back in business, everyone needs to be on guard.