Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Manasvi Vashisht denies being on Bigg Boss OTT
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Manasvi Vashisht is said to have been a competitor to Bigg Boss OTT previously. He has now denied being on the show.
Manasvi Vashisht took to his Instagram Stories to let his fans know he won’t be seen on Bigg Boss OTT.
Manasvi Vashisht will not be seen on Bigg Boss OTT. The reality show, which airs on Voot on August 8, has 12 participants. However, the list does not include actor Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. He took to social media to tell his fans that he was supposed to be locked inside the BB house, but the channel l ‘put on hold “due to a creative call”.
MANASVI VASHISHT WILL NOT BE SEEN ON BIGG BOSS OTT
Neha Bhasin has been revealed as Bigg Boss OTT’s first confirmed contender. Manasvi Vashisht was also reportedly part of the show, but just before the actor was due to be quarantined at the hotel, the directors put him on hold. He wrote: “Put all the speculation aside, erase it all. So it’s true that I was in talks for Bigg Boss and locked up for the show, but only a few hours before I had to go. quarantine, I was informed that they had put me on hold due to a creative call (sic). “
He added: “Although it was a little abrupt, I respect this decision of the decision makers. I am open to projects and quite positive about it. Thank you all for supporting me throughout. I love you all ( sic). “
WHEN ANKITA LOKHANDE BROKEN THE RUMORS ABOUT PARTICIPATION IN BB 15
Ankita Lokhande was rumored to be a competitor to Bigg Boss 15. The actress took to social media earlier to call them baseless. She made it clear that she would not be on the reality show. The actress shared a statement saying: I noticed that some sections of the media have speculated that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone in general to know and note that I will not be a part of the show. The rumors of my participation are unfounded. People were too quick to send their hatred to me for something that I’m not even a part of (sic).
Bigg Boss OTT will launch on Voot ahead of its TV premiere. The first six weeks of Bigg Boss 15’s six months will be called Bigg Boss OTT. The show hosted by Karan Johar will premiere on Voot on August 8.
READ ALSO | Singer Neha Bhasin is the 1st confirmed candidate of Bigg Boss OTT. Show premiere on August 8
ALSO READ I Salman Khan Reveals Bigg Boss 15 Details, Says See You In 6-7 Months
