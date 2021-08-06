Entertainment
Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd promotes Shady Hype Crypto
As if we didn’t have enough fraudulent cryptocurrency in the world already, Friday a new play based on The Lord of the Rings will enter the market. But that’s not the strangest thing about JRR Token, the crypto that identifies itself as a token that rules them all. That honor goes to the post from Billy Boyd, the actor who played Pippin Took in the Peter Jackson movies promoting crypto.
Earlier this week, JRR Tokennot to be confused with the author of the beloved saga, JRR Tolkien posted a 40-second video of Boyd speaking favorably about the new crypto. Boyd was paid to do the video via Cameo, the platform that allows people to pay celebrities to video message them, make live video calls, and write them direct messages. At the time of publication, the Boyds video had been viewed over 198,000 times on JRR Tokens Twitter.
That’s a pretty big impact considering they paid around $ 145 for the video, which is Boyds’ rate on his Cameo page.
While Boyd doesn’t explicitly tell people to buy the crypto in the video, in fact it looks like he’s reading a script they sent him most of the time, he says the currency will be there for the long haul. term. Furthermore, he adds that JRR Token will go to the moon, which in the crypto world means that the price of the currency will increase dramatically. I’m not sure if Boyd knows the specific reference, however.
G / O Media may earn a commission
Now I am here to tell you that JRR was created with a mind to have stable and sustainable crypto that would be adopted by adventurous minds around the world. His Tokenomics reflect that he will be there for the long haul, Boyd said. Do I think they’re going to the moon? And back again.
Funny enough, although Boyd ends with a reference to The Hobbit, this could be interpreted as a red flag in the crypto world. After all, if you want a price to go high, or towards the moon, in theory, I imagine you wouldn’t want the price to go down or come back. Or maybe it’s just my interpretation.
The Twitter response to Boyds’ post was not ideal, to say the least. Some called him an embarrassing and disgusting grift and others raised the famous Gandalf fool taken comment.
JRR Token has been preparing to launch for a few months, according to its website and social media activity. It seems to be yet another coin, which is created daily by the dozen by developers promising big returns. Making hype pieces is easy, as explained by the New York Times, and quick. However, the majority of them become worthless after a few weeks.
What is concerning in this case is that the creators of JRR Tokens have a well-known figure in the the Lord of the Rings community to endorse their crypto scam. Even though the reception hasn’t been great, some people might really take what Boyd says and invest their money in JRR Token, which will be available for pre-sale on Friday.
Gizmodo reached out to Cameo for comment on the Boyds video. Make sure to update this blog if we get a response.
At the end of the day, it’s likely that the JRR token won’t be around for very long. Everything about The Lord of the Rings and its author, JRR Tolkien, is fiercely protected by the domain of Tolkien, who does not hesitate to draw his swords and to pursue.
Sources
2/ https://gizmodo.com/did-pippin-from-the-lord-of-rings-just-promote-a-new-cr-1847434477
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]