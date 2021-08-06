Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd promotes Shady Hype Crypto

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd in The Lord of the Rings.

As if we didn’t have enough fraudulent cryptocurrency in the world already, Friday a new play based on The Lord of the Rings will enter the market. But that’s not the strangest thing about JRR Token, the crypto that identifies itself as a token that rules them all. That honor goes to the post from Billy Boyd, the actor who played Pippin Took in the Peter Jackson movies promoting crypto.

Earlier this week, JRR Tokennot to be confused with the author of the beloved saga, JRR Tolkien posted a 40-second video of Boyd speaking favorably about the new crypto. Boyd was paid to do the video via Cameo, the platform that allows people to pay celebrities to video message them, make live video calls, and write them direct messages. At the time of publication, the Boyds video had been viewed over 198,000 times on JRR Tokens Twitter.

That’s a pretty big impact considering they paid around $ 145 for the video, which is Boyds’ rate on his Cameo page.

While Boyd doesn’t explicitly tell people to buy the crypto in the video, in fact it looks like he’s reading a script they sent him most of the time, he says the currency will be there for the long haul. term. Furthermore, he adds that JRR Token will go to the moon, which in the crypto world means that the price of the currency will increase dramatically. I’m not sure if Boyd knows the specific reference, however.

Now I am here to tell you that JRR was created with a mind to have stable and sustainable crypto that would be adopted by adventurous minds around the world. His Tokenomics reflect that he will be there for the long haul, Boyd said. Do I think they’re going to the moon? And back again.

Funny enough, although Boyd ends with a reference to The Hobbit, this could be interpreted as a red flag in the crypto world. After all, if you want a price to go high, or towards the moon, in theory, I imagine you wouldn’t want the price to go down or come back. Or maybe it’s just my interpretation.

The Twitter response to Boyds’ post was not ideal, to say the least. Some called him an embarrassing and disgusting grift and others raised the famous Gandalf fool taken comment.

JRR Token has been preparing to launch for a few months, according to its website and social media activity. It seems to be yet another coin, which is created daily by the dozen by developers promising big returns. Making hype pieces is easy, as explained by the New York Times, and quick. However, the majority of them become worthless after a few weeks.

What is concerning in this case is that the creators of JRR Tokens have a well-known figure in the the Lord of the Rings community to endorse their crypto scam. Even though the reception hasn’t been great, some people might really take what Boyd says and invest their money in JRR Token, which will be available for pre-sale on Friday.

Gizmodo reached out to Cameo for comment on the Boyds video. Make sure to update this blog if we get a response.

At the end of the day, it’s likely that the JRR token won’t be around for very long. Everything about The Lord of the Rings and its author, JRR Tolkien, is fiercely protected by the domain of Tolkien, who does not hesitate to draw his swords and to pursue.