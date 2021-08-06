Any actor could have played Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man role, viral tweet says; James Gunn answers “bullshit * t”





Director James gunn, which The Suicide Squad released on Thursday, reacted to a post claiming that any smart actor could have played the role of Tony Stark or Iron Man, and that the movies didn’t need Robert Downey Jr. was brutal. He wrote: “I saw the screen tests. It’s bulls ** t. “ Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man basically established the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he has become synonymous with the role. There was a lot to be done on the first film as the team had to put part of their character catalog as collateral to secure funding for the film. Even though the actor retired from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, audiences are hoping for his return. The original tweet, published by the official Sunday Times UK account, read: “The headlines of the past decade are brands and franchises set in many prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to the audience than the actor. I have seen the screen tests. This is crap. James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2021 The tweet was in the context of an article about the end of the era of the main man, and Matt Damon is the last of them. Gunn’s reaction is understandable even to those of us who haven’t seen the screen tests. There have been few actors in the 21st century who have taken on the role they’ve played as definitively as Downey Jr. Other actors could possibly play the part, and certainly play it well, but it’s hard to imagine. all since Robert Downey Jr has left an indelible impression on fans of what the character is. At the time of filming, Jon Favreau had yet to establish himself as a director. Robert Downey Jr had an impressive filmography but struggled with drug addiction. In fact, Favreau explained that Marvel didn’t want the actor on board “at all costs.” However, the director realized that there were a lot of parallels between the Tony Stark arc and Downey Jr. Everyone knew he was talented Certainly by studying the role of Iron Man and developing this. storyline, I realized that the character seemed to align with Robert in all good and bad ways. And the Iron Man story was really Roberts’ career story, he said in an interview. Meanwhile, Gunn’s first DC film, The Suicide Squad, received overwhelmingly positive reviews. 95% of the film’s reviews are positive according to review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. He had previously directed Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel. The critical consensus reads: “Driven by the singularly biased vision of writer-director James Gunn, The Suicide Squad marks a fun and swift rebound that plays on the violent and lawless forces of the source material. “

