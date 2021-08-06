10 actors considered iconic action heroes

The most important part of any action movie is, of course, the action itself. But the audience won’t engage in this action if they don’t care about the hero at the center of it. Even with director John McTiernans’ perfect rhythm and tonal balance, Die hard wouldn’t work as well without the performance of All Men of Bruce Willis as John McClane.

RELATED: 10 Actors Considered Iconic Superheroes

But the casting team behind any movie will consider a few different actors before they find the right fit. For example, Willis was not the first choice to star in Die hardAdditionally, these alternate stars could have played iconic action heroes as well.

ten Brad Pitt as Jason Bourne

According to Variety, Brad Pitt was considered the role of Jason Bourne in Bourne’s identity, but he turned it down to star in Spy game with Robert Redford.

Instead, Bourne was played by Matt Damon. Since he was best known for sensitive dramas like Goodwill hunting At the time, some moviegoers doubted Damon could play the role of an amnesiac super-spy. He ended up proving those skeptics wrong and making the character an icon.

9 Gal Gadot as Furiosa

While Tom Hardy played Max, the real star of Mad Max: Fury Road is Charlize Theron as her righteous companion, Imperator Furiosa, who frees the female slaves of Immortan Joes and leads them through a post-apocalyptic wasteland to a supposed haven of peace.

According to IndieWire, Gal Gadot was considered for the role before Theron was cast. Gadot said, I had so many omens for big, big things, but I was never big enough as a name. It was always me and the big name. However, if Hangar was playing Furiosa, she might not have been able to play Wonder Woman in the DCEU.

8 Jeff Bridges as Bryan Mills

Liam Neeson was so perfect for the role of former CIA agent Bryan Mills in Taken that he ended up reinventing his career, making him an action hero and a pioneer in the management subgenre.

However, according to the Irish Post, the first choice was Great Lebowski star Jeff Bridges. After Bridges dropped out, writer-producer Luc Besson approached Neeson. Although he expected the film to go straight to video, Neeson accepted the role.

7 Will Smith as Neo

According to Weekly entertainment, Will Smith was the Wachowskis’ first choice to play Neo in their mind-blowing sci-fi opus The matrix. However, Smith refused to make Wild Wild West, who ended up becoming the first box office bomb of his career. The actor then regretted the decision, but doesn’t think he was right about The matrix.

RELATED: The 5 Best Characters From The Matrix Trilogy (& 5 Best Action Sequences)

Smith explained, Keanu [Reeves] was perfect, Laurence Fishburne was perfect. So I probably would have messed up The matrix at the top. I would have ruined it, so I did you a favor.

6 Al Pacino as John Rambo

When First blood initially entered development, according to Uproxx, the role of John Rambo was offered to Al Pacino. Pacino was interested in the project, but wanted the character to be written like crazy to match the intensity of the source material.

Of course, Sylvester Stallone landed the role and the film ended up launching its second big franchise after Rocky. the Rambo never reached series Rocky blockbuster-dom heights, but it’s a favorite among action movie fans.

5 Steve McQueen as Harry Callahan

Clint Eastwood portrayed the role of police vigilante Harry Callahan in Don Siegels’ gritty crime thriller Dirty Harry so well that he defies the Dollars Man with No Name anti-hero trilogies for the title of the most iconic role of actors.

But according to Mental Floss, the role was first offered to a bunch of other actors. Steve McQueen, Robert Mitchum and Frank Sinatra were all offered the role. Sinatra was briefly tied up, but had to withdraw after injuring his hand.

4 Tom Selleck as Indiana Jones

According to IGN, it was clear to George Lucas and Steven Spielberg early on in the development of The Raiders of the Lost Ark that Harrison Ford was the ideal Indy. But Lucas was reluctant to start Ford, as he had already made three films with him and didn’t want to become inextricably linked with him.

RELATED: 10 Things In Raiders Of The Lost Ark That Still Holds Today

After a long search for a casting, Lucas and Spielberg chose Tom Selleck. However, Selleck had to give up because he couldn’t get out of his commitments to Magnum, PI, and Ford was chosen as Dr. Jones, as fate intended.

3 Charles Bronson as Plissken Snake

Kurt Russell has always been John Carpenters ‘first choice to play the grizzled antihero Snake Plissken in his dystopian’ 80s actor Escape from New York, but AVCO Embassy Pictures financiers were reluctant to choose him because he was known as a family-friendly Disney star.

According to geek lair, the studio sought to cast a cranky actor like Charles Bronson or Tommy Lee Jones. Carpenter explained that Charles Bronson had expressed an interest in playing Snake. But I was afraid to work with him. He was a big star and I was that little shit of a person.

2 Meryl Streep as Ellen Ripley

According to Digital spy, Meryl Streep was Ridley Scott’s first choice for Ellen Ripley, the lead role in her sci-fi horror masterpiece Extraterrestrial. However, his longtime partner John Cazale had just passed away and Scott didn’t think it would be appropriate to offer Streep a role at such a difficult time, so he never extended the offer.

Scott instead decided to go with a then-unknown actress, Sigourney Weaver, who ended up paving the way for female-led action films with his fierce portrayal of a badass who kills xenomorphs and hates androids. .

1 Frank Sinatra as John McClane

When Die hard first entered development, according to NME, the studio was contractually obligated to offer the lead role to 70-year-old Frank Sinatra. Die hard was being adapted from the novel by Roderick Thorps Nothing lasts eternally, Following The detective, whose adaptation in 1968 had played Sinatra.

Fortunately, Sinatra refused and the studio was free to choose Bruce Willis, who at the time was known for the TV series. Moonlight. McClane’s portrayal of Willis Everyman offered a sharp and relevant counterpoint to the superhuman characters of Stallone and Schwarzenegger who dominated 80s action cinema.

NEXT: 10 Actors Considered Iconic Characters In Comedies



Next

MCU: 10 Best Red Skull Quotes, Ranked







About the Author