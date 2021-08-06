Entertainment Calendar: August 612 | Entertainment

Entertainment
TONY ROSARIO, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday August 6, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Grab a Lawn Chair, 856-9195 , facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.IN THE WHALE, 7 p.m. Friday August 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 14 to $ 19, with Overexposure guests, mesatheater.com.
SCOTTY McCREERY, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outdoor show, $ 25 to $ 50, entrepôt2565.com.
LINCOLN PANTS BAND, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, August 6, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
‘LANDSCAPE OF THE IMAGINATION’, opening reception 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday August 6, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., No. 6, presents works by Sara Brandenburg, Codi Flint, Chase Harrison, Solomon Herrera , Virginia Jensen, Carrie L. Kellerby, Nik Linenberger, Jo Watson and HL Weber, imconfluencestudios.com.
THE JUNKTOWN ARTISTS COLLECTIVE SHOWCASE, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday August 6, Watson Island Disc Golf Course, south of the Botanical Gardens on Struthers Avenue, collective of musicians, artists and creators, admission at $ 5, all ages, tickets To tinyurl.com/48yw2wus.
FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 6:30 p.m. Friday August 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., CMUs co / show International Poster Show, featuring professional graphic designers from around the world, exhibited August through September; Pastel Society of Colorado Member Exhibition: Staying Connected; and The Floating World, limited space, reserve a free ticket by calling 243-7337, ext. 2.
“THE EROTICA ART SHOW”, opening reception at 7 p.m. on Friday August 6, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main Street, a celebration of all forms of eroticism, parenting advice, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
AOT RECEPTION, 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday August 6, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, featured artist is Natalie Heller and her exhibition “A Midwesterners Dream” as well as “The Rood Collection: European Art From 1830 to 1910 ”, the reception includes piano music by Noalani, mc4arts.com.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTISTS RECEPTION, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday August 6, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., oil paintings of western landscapes and wild animals by James Dawson of Crawford, masks encouraged at reception, facebook.com/main412.
“SHREK”, 2001, rated PG, Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, concession stand at 5:30 p.m., grill open at 6 p.m., twilight movie, Friday August 6, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, volleyball -ball, hay walks, cornhole, tether ball and pre-film animations by Absolute Dance, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH, Friday August 6, Lincoln Park-Moyer swimming pool, gjparksandrec.org, 254-3866.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday August 6, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita., Live music from From the Top, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
AJ FULLERTON, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at cateringvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestaurationVignobles.
HAZEL MILLER AND THE COLLECTIVE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday August 7, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., blues, jazz and R&B concert benefiting Mesa County Partners, tickets $ 20 or $ 40 VIP, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
NELSON RANGEL, 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday August 7, Azura Cellars and Gallery, 16764 Farmers Mine Road, Paonia, the jazz saxophonist performs as part of the West Elks Wine Trail, $ 25, bluesage.org, 527-7243.
CRYPTIC WISDOM, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 15 to $ 19, mesatheater.com.
RUPERT WATES, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 7, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art / folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret, 20 $, tickets to grandmesaartcenter.com.
TIL WILLIS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, lyrical rock, $ 10, tickets at 970tix.com.
DJ BRIDWELL, 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free indoor show, entrepôt2565.com.
HUEY, 68 p.m. Saturday, August 7, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
“ONE BIKE – A MUSICAL”, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday August 7, Robinson Theater, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, a folk / jazz opera by Scott Betts based on the book “Bicycle Junction” by Chris Brown, $ 15 to $ 20 bills at 970tix.com.
STEP UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME, registration and continental breakfast, 8 a.m. on Saturday August 7, Long Family Memorial Park, walk from 10 a.m. to noon, music by DJ Ryan Griz, games and crafts, stepupwesternslope.org.
FIRST BIRTHDAY PARTY, Saturday and Sunday August 7-8, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., new beer releases and patio music with Tim + Richard, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday; Zolopht 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Donny Morales 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
LANDS END HILL CLIMB, 8 a.m. Saturday August 7 and 9 a.m. Sunday August 8, Land End Road, Whitewater, $ 15 every other day, under 12 free, 261-2757, chcaracing.com.
TAMING OF THE SHREW, 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday August 78, Saturday August 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday August 15, Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center, 440 Palmer St., Delta, presented by the Arts Coalition of Delta County, $ 12 in advance or $ 14 at the adult door, $ 5 for 611, free for children under 6, tickets at our.show/actshrew, 361-4716.
COREY TAYLOR, 8 p.m. Sunday, August 8, Grand Junction Convention Ceter, 159 Main Street, former frontman of Stone Sour and Slipknot with guests Cherry Bombs, univers.com.
THE BEACH BOYS, 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 8, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Feel Flows 2021 Tour, tickets start at $ 37.50, ticketmaster.com.
RED CLAY STRAYS, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, August 8, Clubhouse25 at Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, entrepôt2565.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, Charlie Dwellington Patio, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, 241-4010.
GREAT WESTERN HERITAGE SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 12, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., country western / bluegrass group from the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lounge chair, 858-0360.
“RIDERS ON THE PURPLE STAGE,” 7 p.m. Thursday August 12 and 7 p.m. Saturday August 14, Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, “Mellow-Drama” presented by Cedarberry Hysterical Joueurs, $ 20 adults, $ 10 students, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com/theater.
