Britney Spears is doing “much better” than she expected | Entertainment





Britney Spears’ life is “much better than [she] never anticipated “after speaking in court. Hitmaker “Toxic” first spoke about her guardianship at a hearing in June and urged the judge to get rid of the order, meaning she is not in control of her own affairs. , calling the situation “abusive”, and subsequently campaigned for his father Jamie Spears to be removed from his post as co-curator. And now the 39-year-old pop star has taken up the current situation with fans on Instagram. She said: Since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag and you guys know my situation, I don’t want to let you know that things are way better than I ever expected. Britney then responded to questions from her followers on other topics, including revealing that her favorite Miley Cyrus song is “We Can’t Stop” from 2013, which she described as “really cool,” her preference for regular Lay’s chips versus baked potato chips, her love of vanilla-scented lotion, and her favorite clothing store. About the latter, she said: My favorite clothing store is definitely J.Crew as they have both men and women clothing. “ Britney shared the video shortly after it was revealed that her attorney Mathew Rosengart had filed documents requesting that a court hearing scheduled to discuss Jamie’s revocation from guardianship be brought forward from September to this month -this. According to TMZ, Rosengart says Britney feels traumatized by her father’s continued involvement in her guardianship and wants the court hearing to move forward in order to help improve her client’s mental health. In her legal brief, Rosengart cited the personal curator of ‘Circus’ singer Jodi Montgomery as saying:’ The impeachment of Mr. Spears as curator is essential for [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the Curator. I have had many ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be better for Ms Spears’ well-being and sanity if her father stopped acting as a curator. . “ While Rosengart himself added: Every day that passes is another day of preventable damage and harm to Ms Spears and the estate. Meanwhile, in a recent court document, Britney and her legal team said they wanted a certified public accountant to take over as co-custodian of her estate, and suggested Jason Rubin for the role. The documents, filed by Britneys’ legal team, read as follows: Ms Spears respectfully submits that the Court should nominate its candidate; in this, it is an objectively intelligent preference to appoint a highly qualified professional trustee in this circumstance. Further, Ms Spears respectfully submits that, given that the Court recognized at the hearing on July 14, 2021 that Ms Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she also has sufficient capacity to make that appointment. If Jason replaces Jamie, Britney would ask him to take charge of his healthcare decisions, which are currently overseen by Jodi in addition to managing his estate and real estate.

