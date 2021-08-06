Cattaraugus County Fair Offers Fun For The Family | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
LITTLE VALLEY – Excited laughter mingled with the smell of fried dough in the air as community members and visitors flocked to the Cattaraugus County Fair this week.
The show, which has 178 years of history, did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but started this week without a hitch. The weeklong event features a variety of entertainment, food, animal displays, a petting zoo and more.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy David Schuman said there was something for everyone to enjoy at the fair. He has been visiting since he was a young child and has patrolled the fair for the past 30 years.
“The COVID-19 outbreak closed the fair last year, and I think a lot of people are just excited to go out and have fun” he said. “The fair officials strive to make this a family event, and there is a lot to do and see here. There is a lot of good food, the kids enjoy the rides and there is grandstand entertainment.
Schuman highlighted the remaining concerts and events planned for this week, including monster truck rallies today at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and a big rig truck pull on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The schedule Daily includes performances by Sea Lion Splash, The Dynamo Dogs, a woodcarving exhibit, Lance Gifford magic shows and a lumberjack show.
For the sheriff’s office and other on-site security personnel, Schuman said the priority was the safety of customers, vendors and staff.
“All of us here at the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency and Fire Departments are doing our best to make sure this event is safe for everyone.” he said. “It’s a team effort to be successful and make sure everyone has a good time, that everyone comes home safely and keeps fond memories of the fair. “
Regarding attendance, Schuman said the crowds were large, mainly due to all the attractions offered by the fair.
“Monday night was one of the best nights I can remember – the demolition derbies drew a very, very large crowd.” he said.
County officials are also present at the fair grounds, organizing a stand with a prize wheel and information on tourism and attractions in Cattaraugus County. County Department Economic Development, Planning and Tourism Development Specialist Kate O’Stricker said the fair has been very successful so far. “It’s been very busy from what I’ve heard from our other employees over the past two days,” she said. “Today he was thrilled.”
O’Stricker said the sea lion attraction is his favorite event at the fair and has caught the attention of adults and children alike.
“Get out, it’s supposed to be beautiful this week” she said. “It’s very important to get everyone out so that you can see the sights and have fun with the family.”
The Cattaraugus County Fair opens at 8 a.m. daily, with rides opening at 1 p.m. daily. The last day of the fair is Saturday. General admission is $ 12 per person, but children under two are free. The fairgrounds are located at 501 Erie St. in Little Valley. For more information on the fair, visit cattarauguscofair.com or call 938-9146.
