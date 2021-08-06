Nicole Scherzinger to star in NBC’s Annie Live! manufacturing | Entertainment





Nicole Scherzinger joins the cast of NBC’s upcoming Annie production. The Pussycat Dolls star will play Grace Farrell in Annie Live !, which will be the last live production of a musical comedy broadcast by the network. Grace is the assistant to Daddy Warbucks who will be played by Harry Connick Jr. and the titular Red-haired Little Orphan Champion, who has yet to be cast. Alongside Nicole and Harry, Taraji P. Henson will also play the role of the cruel owner of the orphanage, Miss Hannigan. In a statement to Deadline, Nicole, 43, said: Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m thrilled to join this amazing cast for such a great classic. Annie live! was announced in May, when it was announced that the show would air during the holiday season at the end of the year. Robert Greenblatt will be the executive producer of the telecast with Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer of all of NBC’s live-action musicals since 2013. In a previous statement, Robert said: “It’s a joy to come back to NBC and produce a new live-action musical, a form that I have loved reviving with my partners Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan. We are excited to be working with Susan Rovner and her new team as they share our belief in the power of television broadcasting to bring families together for events like these. “ While Neil added: There are few musicals like Annie where you know the lyrics to every song and the dominant message – especially in the tough times we live in – is optimism. “The song ‘Tomorrow’ means more than ever now, and we know that even Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal are touched by this little orphan who simply believes in everyone’s goodness!”

