‘Sir. Corman review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt earns extra credit in this bittersweet Apple TV + series

Three little words explain Apple TV + ‘s interest in “Mr. Corman”, and it is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who created, produced, wrote, directed, performed and even performed music in this melancholy series, uplifting a concept that looks at roads not taken and that is punctuated by flights of particular fantasy.
Gordon-Levitt’s Josh Corman is billed as a fifth-grade teacher, being cautious when looking after his young children. Over time, however, it becomes clear that he turned to teaching when aspirations to become a musician fizzled out, and that he is rather a sleepwalker in his life.
The premise does not, of course, make for a particularly dynamic protagonist. The first finds Josh and his roommate / boyfriend Victor (Arturo Castro) deciding, after a debate, to go to a club, but his awkward encounter with a woman mostly highlights the ‘Those Who Can’t Do, Teach “of his existence, that is, Josh is lost and miserable, despite his bland and pleasant demeanor.
There’s, in fact, a lot of awkwardness along the way, including Josh’s interactions with his mother (Debra Winger) and an ex-girlfriend (Juno Temple), which ends up making history as well.
The austere tone somehow turns “Mr. Corman” into anti- “Ted Lasso,” the sophomore series that won Apple so much applause. Yet the series is also prone to some fantastic takeoffs, like when Josh and his mom barge into a song and dance number, or suddenly get into what feels like a superhero fight with his friends.
These kinds of moments also tie into the independent film “500 Days of Summer”, in which Gordon-Levitt starred, at least in terms of sensitivity, taking risks in reasonably inventive ways. One chapter tells the story to Victor, whose character is struggling with a broken marriage and raises a teenager who does little to hide his hostility towards him. Later, Covid comes into the picture, forcing the main character to direct his class and date via Zoom.
The idea of TV series indulging in the creative whims of movie stars isn’t new, but Gordon-Levitt brings a level of ambition to storytelling that isn’t just dabbling around. That said, “Mr. Corman” represents a thin premise – the struggles of the thirties, after all, had quite a streak of the 1980s – so his charms consist almost entirely of small moments and the barely hidden angst of his protagonist. .
Pencils down, the show is rated above average, providing more satisfaction than the program suggests. Think of “Mr. Corman” as one of those instances where Gordon-Levitt and his company do enough additional credit work to legitimately classify an otherwise basic course.
“Mr. Corman” premieres August 6 on Apple TV +.
