‘Sir. Corman review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt earns extra credit in this bittersweet Apple TV + series

Three little words explain Apple TV + ‘s interest in “Mr. Corman”, and it is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who created, produced, wrote, directed, performed and even performed music in this melancholy series, uplifting a concept that looks at roads not taken and that is punctuated by flights of particular fantasy.

Gordon-Levitt’s Josh Corman is billed as a fifth-grade teacher, being cautious when looking after his young children. Over time, however, it becomes clear that he turned to teaching when aspirations to become a musician fizzled out, and that he is rather a sleepwalker in his life.

The premise does not, of course, make for a particularly dynamic protagonist. The first finds Josh and his roommate / boyfriend Victor (Arturo Castro) deciding, after a debate, to go to a club, but his awkward encounter with a woman mostly highlights the ‘Those Who Can’t Do, Teach “of his existence, that is, Josh is lost and miserable, despite his bland and pleasant demeanor.

There’s, in fact, a lot of awkwardness along the way, including Josh’s interactions with his mother (Debra Winger) and an ex-girlfriend (Juno Temple), which ends up making history as well.