Nine-story rental property proposed for Granville Entertainment District





Enterprise car rental property on a mid-term site near the south end of the Granville entertainment district in downtown Vancouver could be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with rental housing and food court . Owner P. Rock Ltd. and Lang Wilson Practice Architects have submitted a development application for the construction of a 94-foot-high, nine-story building at 1250 Granville Street, just south of Davie Street. Currently, the site is occupied by a small single-storey building and surface parking for the car rental business. This redevelopment would be a green passive house building using solid wood materials and an off-site prefab construction method, helping to speed up the construction schedule. Like other solid wood buildings, there will always be concrete cores for elevators and stairs to better ensure structural integrity and seismic and fire safety. An interior courtyard from the roof of the commercial space allows for a greater sense of community among residents, and provides more daylight and better ventilation, as well as space for vertical gardens. The proposal provides for 61 rental units, including 46 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units. With the inclusion of a courtyard, these homes will be double-sided with windows on two sides, allowing for a more efficient arrangement of units compared to conventional apartments. The larger units designed for families on the south side facing the driveway will be located near the outdoor rooftop terrace, closer to the children’s play areas. The roof facing the north side facing Granville Street will be equipped with solar panels. Residents will also have access to a common indoor and amenity room downstairs at courtyard level. To activate Granville Street and ensure commercial continuity, the ground floor will have approximately 2,400 sq. Ft. Of restaurant space. A single basement will provide 22 vehicle parking spaces and 124 bicycle parking spaces. The total floor area is 40,900 square feet, creating a ratio of floor area to floor area 3.5 times the size of the small lot of 9,000 square feet. This infill development site has a street frontage of only 50 feet. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/1250-granville-street-vancouver The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos