The F-slur gaffe shows that Ben Affleck’s curse is strong.

In the 25 years since Goodwill hunting introduced the world to Matt and Ben, Boston’s best friends became Hollywood power duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been constant appearances in pop culture, and the past few weeks have been no exception: so as Affleck’s reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez has been in the news, Damon has been around to promote his new movie, Still water who quickly turned on him earlier this week in a disastrous interview that has now clarified it if he tolerates a certain homophobic insult.

So here we have Damon embroiled in a controversy over an unforced error, while during this time Affleck has been canooding with his hot rich girlfriend on a yacht on the French Rivieramy God, how the roles have turned! Because wasn’t it just recently that Damon was a box office golden boy and Affleck a laughing stock with a giant fake bird tattoo on his back? What could explain such a clean switch? Are their destinies somehow inversely linked? For one to be at the top, must the other fall?

This is a question that Slate has already explored, in a 2013 article where writer Sharan Shetty asked, Is there a Goodwill hunting curse? Are Damon and Affleck stuck in a zero-sum game? Are they doomed to change forever, with their careers trading in fame and glory?

The answer then was a resounding yes. Whatever wizard Damon and Affleck got through during the Cambridge era, it must have been very powerful, as eight years later the curse appears to be strong. Well, most of the time anyway, depending on how you interpret it, let’s take a look at the evidence.

Right after-Hunt, 19982002

After winning the Oscar for Writer as a couple, Damon has found some critical and commercial success with films like Save Private Ryan, Curves, and The talented Mr. Ripley, but his action fell slightly when he called these with flops like The legend of Bagger Vance and All the pretty horses. During the same period, Affleck played a splashing role in a big hit, Armageddon, and a supporting role in the famous Shakespeare in love, although some of the other films he appeared in (remember Forces of nature?) were decidedly more mediocre. Still, Affleck was trying out the traditional American hero on white bread, and he landed high profile gigs like Pearl Harbor and The sum of All Fears. Both are said to be underperforming at the box office, while things have improved for Damon with a supporting role in Oceans Eleven in 2001, then a star in what would become a successful franchise, Bourne’s identity, in 2002, but Affleck was arguably the hottest star of those years. By the way, their two love lives were fueling gossip at the time, as Damon was dating Winona Ryder and Affleck romance Gwyneth Paltrow.

Beneficiary of the curse: Affleck

Damn: Damon

Most of August, 20032009

We all know Affleck hit a professional low point after his infamous and perhaps unfairly disparaged relationship with Jennifer Lopez ended (the first time): these are the Giglijersey girlSurvive Christmas years. Damon had some disappointing performances, like Glued to you and The Brothers Grimm, but sequelae in the Oceans and Bourne the franchises were there to back him up, and eventually he gained extra cachet from critics to boot for his work in films like The dead and The informant! Damon had also done what seemed like a clever maneuver to stay away from the tabloids: he quietly started dating his future wife, who was a bartender when they met, in 2003. Meanwhile, Affleck biding his time and gearing up for a comeback, winning some awards for Hollywoodland, making his first film, party baby party, and appearing in the astonishing success He’s just not very interested while continuing to appear in some stinks along the way. Her domestic life with cringe queen of the majority of minivans Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005, also set the stage for an image rehab.

Beneficiary of the curse: Damon

Damn: Affleck

The Turning Tides, 20102014

There have been a few highlights for Damon over the years, including True courage and Contagion, as well as out-of-left-field choices such as Behind the candelabra and a run on 30 Rock, but there were also prominent bombs, We bought a zoo and Elysium chief among them. Affleck, however, had reappeared stronger than before, deserving of praise for playing and directing first. The city then Argo, for which he landed an Oscar for Best Picture (but not for Best Director, many were quick to note). In his acceptance speech for this award, he awkwardly alluded to problems in his marriage to Garner, but he even seemed to find a way to make it work to his advantage: afterwards Argo, he played a dirty husband in Missing girl, and when the film became a blockbuster and a true cultural phenomenon, it was also read as a wise commentary on his personal life.

Beneficiary of the curse: Affleck

Damn: Damon

The Turning Back of the Tides, for the most part, 20152019

The Martian was a huge success in 2015, he had another Bourne film in 2016 and 2019 Ford vs. Ferrari was well received, which would appear to mark Damon the clear winner of this period, in which Affleck’s marriage to Garner came to an end, he struggled with sobriety, his follow-up from director to Argo, Live the night, collapsed, and his stretch as Batman in the DC Extended Universe has come under critical criticism. But 2015 was also the year of Damons makes misguided comments about diversity on Green light of the project, a precursor of the mess he created for himself. Damon had generally managed to keep his good reputation intact due to his habit of staying offline and out of the gossip press, but it was the beginning of the end. Yet: Those were tough Affleck years.

Beneficiary of the curse: Damon

Damn: Affleck

The Tides Are Doing Something Weird, 2020

As we slide into the present, Affleck has been on another eerily captivating rehab tour. Some of the people who claimed to have less patience for Damon’s traditional straight white male movie star character than they seemed to be the same who came to like Affleck (never mind that he’s also straight and white) ) for its very mess. Yes, his reunion with Lopez was glorious to watch, but so was his relationship with Ana de Armas, as was the phoenix tattoofor some people all his struggles have to come To appear endearing.

Damon, meanwhile, not only apparently still used the word ft in casual conversation until recently, but thought it was a good idea to tell a reporter a cute story about it. Oh, and no one has gone to see her Amanda Knox movie.

Beneficiary of the curse: Affleck

Damn: Damon

If the curse continues to work as we also expect it will pass as well, but the question is how quickly: will Affleck maintain his supremacy for the next few years, or will Damon get it back sooner? that ? The last duel, due out in October, will be an important film for curse-watchers and curse opponents to watch alike, as it will be the first time since Goodwill hunting that Damon and Affleck appear in a movie they wrote together. It’s set in medieval times, and who knows, maybe it will appeal enough to the wizard who created the original curse to consider bringing this whole saga to an end. Or maybe the real black magic is about to manifest.