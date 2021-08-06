Free Staten Island Reunion Week Events: Screening What We’re Doing From The Shadows To Include An Exclusive Sneak Peek





STATEN ISLAND, NY In addition to a city-wide concert series, New York Citys Homecoming Week will feature special screenings in each of the five boroughs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The screening of Staten Islands at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Gardens will be the season two finale of What We Do in the Shadows FXXs comedy about a vampire family living in the borough and will present an exclusive preview of shows from the third season. The screening series is in partnership with Rooftop Films, a non-profit organization that has been hosting outdoor screenings since 1997. Joining our lineup of New York Homecoming Week concert and cultural mega-stars, our partnership with Rooftop Films will provide even more ways for New Yorkers to celebrate our return, said de Blasio. From documentaries to comedies and short films by acclaimed directors, we are proud to offer these free outdoor screenings in all five boroughs in August. The Staten Island show will take place on the same day, Tuesday, August 17, as the Borough Reunion Week Concert in Midland Beach, starring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan. Screening doors in the five arrondissements open at 6:30 p.m. and shows are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Mayors’ Office. The other shows around the city are: Monday August 16 at Walter Gladwin Park, Bronx : NEON presents Jamila Wignots’ documentary Ailey about visionary New York dancer, director, choreographer and activist Alvin Ailey ;

Wednesday August 18 : NYC Homecoming Week Film at Rockefeller Park, coming soon

Wednesday August 18 at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem, Manhattan : The New York premiere of Netflix and Marcus A. Clarkes’ upcoming documentary Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Thursday August 19 at Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn : Hulu, Disneys Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures present Ahmir Questlove Thompsons, critically acclaimed Summer of Soul (… Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Friday August 20 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens: A presentation of New York Shorts, including HBO How To with John Wilson: How To Cook the Perfect Risotto Tickets for each of the shows are available on the Rooftop Films website. Rooftop Films is proud to have helped keep cinema alive in New York City over the past year or so, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of the residents of City Hall, said Dan Nuxoll. , president of Rooftop Films. Bringing independent films to a multitude of audiences and their communities is at the heart of what we do, and we are honored that the city has chosen us to be a part of this historic moment that celebrates the resilience of our beautiful city. Participants can present proof of vaccination by showing their: CDC COVID-19 vaccination card;

A photo (digital or printed) of their CDC COVID-19 vaccination record;

New York City’s COVID SAFE App; or

New York State Excelsior Pass. (Note: You do not need to be a resident of New York State to obtain an Excelsior pass, however, you must be fully immunized to use the pass. Examples: Second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine , the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.) A participant who cannot be vaccinated due to a disability will: Sign a certificate to this effect to participate in the event;

Present proof of a negative COVID PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test carried out in the 72 hours preceding the event; and

If medically able to tolerate a face covering, wear a mask for the duration of the event.

