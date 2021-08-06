Rollic exceeds one billion total downloads worldwide | Company





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 5, 2021– Rollic, subsidiary of Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that its studio has taken a major milestone, surpassing one billion downloads across its diverse portfolio of hyper-casual games. As one of the world’s largest hyper-casual publishers, Rollic has created a unique development process that draws on data insights and rigorous testing to design and repeatedly publish hyper-casual titles. to success. The Rollics process generates universally fun game concepts that resonate in pop culture and quickly spread across major social media networks like TikTok. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005074/en/ Rollic exceeds one billion total downloads worldwide Rollics’ fast growing portfolio includes 15 titles that have reached the # 1 or # 2 position for free download games in the US App Store. Favorites Hair, high heels challenge! and Master of 3D Entanglement have each generated more than 100 million downloads worldwide. Rollics recently released a track Queen bee reached # 1 for free download games on the US App Store in June, and Arrow Festival has become the second most downloaded free game from the US App Store since its launch in June. High heels! incorporated a one-of-a-kind partnership with Kenneth Cole in June, launching the iconic designer collection PRIDE 2021 in-game to celebrate diversity and raise awareness for the Mental Health Coalition. We are blown away by Rollics’ performance so far this year, said Bernard Kim, President of Zyngas Publishing. Rollic is a unique publisher capable of repeatedly publishing games that surprise and delight players. They invented a new approach to development that results in simple yet deeply engaging games with universal appeal. I am immensely proud of the Rollic team for this momentous achievement. This milestone highlights Rollics’ ability to merge the art and science of game creation to develop titles that resonate with gamers from all walks of life, said Burak Vardal, co-founder of Rollic. By constantly improving our understanding of what today’s gamers are looking for and creating hundreds of new game concepts each quarter, we are able to deliver fun, authentic titles that successfully entertain millions of people around the world. world. Zynga acquired Rollic in October 2020, marking Zyngas’ entry into hyper-casual. Founded in 2018 by Burak Vardal, Deniz Basaran and Mehmet Can Yavuz, Rollic quickly established itself as a category leader with its innovative development process and exciting portfolio of hyper-casual games. Rollics games are available for iOS and Android devices in over 175 countries around the world. To view support resources for Rollic and its games, please click here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/97plhmo4vnycx2c/AACrCuPm0jpAs8YDrynzz2sta?dl=0 About Zynga Inc. Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in over 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded over four billion times on mobile, including CSR race , Empires and puzzles , Hair challenge , Harry Potter: puzzles and spells , High heels! , Merge the Dragons! , Merge the magic! , Queen bee , Cartoon explosion , Toy explosion , Words with friends and Zynga Poker . With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform capable of optimizing programmatic advertising and returns at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California and offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga Blog. About Rollic Founded in December 2018, Rollic is an Istanbul-based game developer and publisher specializing in free hyper-casual games for iOS and Android. The games published by Rollic include Arrow Fest, Blob Runner 3D, Block Breaker Miner, Go Knots 3D, Hair Challenge, High Heels !, Onnect Pair Matching Puzzle, Queen Bee, Ragdoll Fighter and Tangle Master 3D. Rollic is committed to producing extremely engaging global titles while creating a thriving developer ecosystem in the gaming industry. Rollic was acquired by Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, in October 2020. For more information, visit www.rollicgames.com or follow Rollic on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or the Rollic’s Blog. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005074/en/ CONTACT: Kenny Johnston [email protected] | 602-999-1890 KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES TURKEY NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY MOBILE / WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: Zynga Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/05/21 16:08 / DISC: 08/05/21 16:08 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005074/en

