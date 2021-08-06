Jennifer Aniston defends decision to cut unvaccinated people from her life





Jennifer aniston is serious about protecting herself and everyone around her from COVID-19, revealing that she has even had to exclude some people from her life because they won’t get vaccinated or disclose their status . And despite some backlash, the actress said she was still determined to help stop the spread, regardless of the temporary loss of her social circle. Aniston revealed in cover story for In the stylethe September issue of that she has had to make difficult decisions about those around her and refuse to listen to science. There is always a large group of people who are anti-vaccine or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a shame, she said. I just lost a few people in my weekly routine who refused or didn’t disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and that was unfortunate. The Golden Globe winner added, I think it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, as not all of us are packed and tested every day. This is tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but a lot of opinions are based on nothing other than fear or propaganda. This opinion aroused quite a bit of reluctance from the public, who questioned his reasoning behind excluding these people from their lives. On Thursday, Aniston shared one of those comments on her Instagram Stories from a fan who asked, but if she’s vaccinated she’s protected, right? Why worry [having] not vaxxed [people] around her? the Friends star replied, Because if you have the variant, you can always give it to me. I may get mildly ill but will not be admitted to a hospital and / or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone who doesn’t have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or who has had an illness in the past) and so I would put their life at risk. That’s why I’m worried. We need to care more than ourselves. She followed up that response with another Instagram story of an embroidery photo that reads, What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

