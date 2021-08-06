Entertainment
ArtisNaples Honors Andrey Boreyko, African American & Female Composers, Films
ArtistNaples announced an orchestral season on Friday August 6, with the affirmed theme “Esprit de corps”. But there’s also a sense of homage running through its heavily bundled musical season.
He will bid farewell to musical director Andrey Boreyko with three greetings:
- A special performance of Mahler’s concert “Das Lied von der Erde (” Song of the Earth “) on April 9th.
- An appearance in the Visiting Orchestra Series in one of his other positions, as Music Director of the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, April 3.
- A season steeped in works that speak of its Polish-Russian heritage
There are also other tributes:
African-American Composers and Womenare in the foreground, with eight of them in the classical music series Masterworks, Wang and Sypert. We appear twice: the dynamic contemporary American composer Gabriela Lena Frank, whose inheritance includes a father of Lithuanian Jewish descent and a Peruvian mother of Chinese descent. Her “Quijotadas” are in the Wang Chamber Music series on October 10 and her Elegia Andina is in the Masterworks series on November 18 and 19.
Beethoven returns, figuratively speaking, for a piece of the cake to this 250-year celebration, which was cut short by the Covid-19. Unfortunately, she does not understand Symphony No. 9 which was scheduled here for 2020.
This company will wait until a new conductor is in charge, according to ArtistNaples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen. James Cochran, founding choir director, retired in 2020.
But there will be Beethoven:
- His n ° 6, the “Pastoral” (January 6-8) Piano Concerto n ° 5, the “Emperor” (February 17 and 19), with guest star Jonathan Biss, is part of the Masterworks series
- The very popular Symphony No. 7 makes philharmonic excursions to First Presbyterian Bonita Springs Church on February 3 and Marco Island United Church on February 4.
- Beethoven’s chamber music (quartet, septet and wind octet) appears in three of the concerts in the Sypert Salon series.
