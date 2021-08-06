ArtisNaples Honors Andrey Boreyko, African American & Female Composers, Films





ArtistNaples announced an orchestral season on Friday August 6, with the affirmed theme “Esprit de corps”. But there’s also a sense of homage running through its heavily bundled musical season. He will bid farewell to musical director Andrey Boreyko with three greetings: A special performance of Mahler’s concert “Das Lied von der Erde (” Song of the Earth “) on April 9th.

An appearance in the Visiting Orchestra Series in one of his other positions, as Music Director of the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, April 3.

A season steeped in works that speak of its Polish-Russian heritage More music:Hot Ticket: Black Crowes fly to Florida, Sam Hunt to perform in September Eat before the show:The best of July: the 4 best tastes in restaurants in Naples, Bonita and Cape Coral There are also other tributes: African-American Composers and Womenare in the foreground, with eight of them in the classical music series Masterworks, Wang and Sypert. We appear twice: the dynamic contemporary American composer Gabriela Lena Frank, whose inheritance includes a father of Lithuanian Jewish descent and a Peruvian mother of Chinese descent. Her “Quijotadas” are in the Wang Chamber Music series on October 10 and her Elegia Andina is in the Masterworks series on November 18 and 19. Beethoven returns, figuratively speaking, for a piece of the cake to this 250-year celebration, which was cut short by the Covid-19. Unfortunately, she does not understand Symphony No. 9 which was scheduled here for 2020. This company will wait until a new conductor is in charge, according to ArtistNaples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen. James Cochran, founding choir director, retired in 2020. But there will be Beethoven: His n ° 6, the “Pastoral” (January 6-8) Piano Concerto n ° 5, the “Emperor” (February 17 and 19), with guest star Jonathan Biss, is part of the Masterworks series

The very popular Symphony No. 7 makes philharmonic excursions to First Presbyterian Bonita Springs Church on February 3 and Marco Island United Church on February 4.

Beethoven’s chamber music (quartet, septet and wind octet) appears in three of the concerts in the Sypert Salon series. Tickets are now on sale to current subscribers only. See details in the accompanying information box. The ArtisNaples and Broadway entertainment seasons appear in a separate article in the August 6 “In the 239” section of the Naples Daily News and are already live. A final season integrates heritage The infusion of the Masterworks seriesPolish compositionsopens with Zygmunt Krauze’s introspective “Sérénade” (Oct. 29-30), an amystic work enhanced with Thai gongs and cowbells. Mikoklaj Grecki’s “Zan Tontemiquico” (December 9 and 11) continues this air of spirituality. Symphony in E minor (“Rebirth”) by Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (May 5 and 6). It is a sublime work with Tchaikovsky accents, which the composer admired. Tchaikovsky is also one of the Russian composers in masterpieces with his “Selections from ‘Sleeping Beauty” (29-30 oct.). Other Russian works include Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10 and Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1, the latter with guest artist Bella Hristova (both November 18-19). Prokofiev’s music returns in Symphony No. 5 (April 22-23). Glazunov’s “Autumn” and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, with Yulianna Avdeeva as guest artist, are in the final program which Boreyko is conducting as Music Director of ArtisNaples on May 5-6. For those who joined the chamber ensembles on stage last year: You will be back in the Daniels Hall for this season. van Bergen acknowledged that this may disappoint some people; members of the audience sat in a fan voice around the musicians in Hayes Hall. “I think we loved it,” van Bergen said of the strategy to keep performance live during the pandemic. But the intimacy of the breasts was also her loss. “That’s the volume. We could only accommodate 88 people on stage, and we will be returning to the Daniels Hall, where we will be able to accommodate more than double that number.” Hi to the movies, Broadway, 45s The world of animatorst drives the themes of the Pops series for the Naples Philharmonic: “The Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein and Hart, with Ashley Brown” November 2-6

“Respect: Homage to Aretha Franklin” January 18-22

“Frank Sinatra and the Great Ladies of American Song” from February 8 to 12

“An American in Paris”, the film by Gene Kelly-Leslie Caron with a live philharmonic score from March 8 to 12

“Broadway’s Leading Men” March 29-April 2 Pops Principal Conductor Jack Everly will conduct four of the five. But “Respect” Stuart Chafetz; he directs the homage to Aretha Franklin. Same “And all that” celebrates prolific music star the late Monk Thelonious, whose zesty piano riffs have inspired more than 50 albums (April 6). His series of eight concerts also features guest artists and, this year, a classical musician who is rocking in the middle. Violinist Benjamin schmid, who has her own jazz quintet, helps open the series on October 27 before moving to Hayes Hall to perform the Britten Violin Concerto (October 29 and 30). JS Bach in jazz:Violinist Benjamin and his quintet A tribute to friendship brings Vienna A revamped schedule due to the pandemic means the Chicago Symphony will not complete its third year of residency this year. “But we are in conversation with them,” said van Bergen. “They will be Come back.” Fortunately, ArtisNaples was able to call on a previous orchestra in residence, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, to join its Visiting Orchestra Series for two nights (March 1 and 2). Valery Gergiev conducts the most revered symphony of Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky, the “Pathétique” (n ° 6) .Rachmaninoff fans will be able to hear his Piano Concerto No. 2 twice in 2020; Denis matsuev is the guest artist of this program. And van Bergen called the possibility of working with former orchestras in residence for such accommodations as a success of his residency program: “We have established a truly wonderful relationship between our musicians, our audience and the orchestra management. Vienna Philharmonic, and they are delighted to be back. “ The Cleveland Orchestra, nominated for Gramophone Orchestra of the Year, has become an annual visitor. Music director Franz Welser-Mst conducts his performance of Mozart’s Symphony 36 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 on January 24. ArtisNaples’ own musical director, Boreyko, is here with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra for a rarely heard work by Tchaikovsky, “Voyevoda”; Piano Concerto “Resurrection” by Penderecki, with guest artist Barry douglas, who recorded it with this orchestra; and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Harriet Howard Heithaus covers the arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News / naplesnews.com. Contact her at 239-213-6091. Buying tickets Sale dates: Friday August 6 Current subscribers only

Sept. 13 New subscription packages and single tickets for performances without subscription

September 28 Single tickets to concerts, lectures and performances on Broadway by subscription To buy: artisnaples.org, or 239-597-1900, both starting at 10 a.m. on applicable dates You should know: Philharmonic concerts are back at full capacity at Hayes Hall. Those who purchase should note the disclaimers of liability on their tickets. The organization has also taken extensive COVID-19 remediation and protection measures, detailed online at artisnaples.org. Matching $ 1 Million Gift ArtisNaples is the benefactor of a giveaway challenge: Longtime patrons Ellen and David Ryan pledged to match all donations made through December 31, dollar for dollar, up to $ 1 million, in support of the ‘Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. “We are deeply grateful to Ellen and David Ryan for this remarkably generous donation,” CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen said in a press release announcing the donation. “Ellen and David have been part of the ArtisNaples family for many years, and their unwavering support helps us continue our mission of providing the community with the best in the visual and performing arts. Matching gifts can be made by contacting 239-254-2615 or online at artisnaples.org/donner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naplesnews.com/story/life/2021/08/06/artis-naples-musical-season-tribute-to-director-friends-fun-films/5379676001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos