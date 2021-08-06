Bigg Boss 11 Fame Sapna Choudhary slams Bollywood on casting, nepotism and the fact that people are not “welcoming”





It is a well-known fact that getting a leading role in movies and making your way into Bollywood is never easy for an actor or actress. Several celebrities have pointed out that the film industry is unwelcoming to foreigners and struggles to take a break from the movies. Today, former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary reveals some harsh realities of the film industry. Sapna is a Haryana-based dancing actress who rose to fame thanks to her powerful appearance on Bigg Boss 11. However, her fortunes didn’t change much even after her appearance on Salman Khan hosted a controversial reality show. In a conversation with FilmiBeat, Sapna Choudhary said: “Mumbai is a place where I think most of its people derive their income from Bollywood and the television industry. Honestly, the auditions are nothing short of a scam; thousands of people come with the hope of being thrown out; but in most cases everything is prefixed. Sapna Choudhary added, “Speaking of unpleasant experiences, they can be anywhere there is a boss-employee relationship. I have also experienced bitter situations; it’s an integral part of any work environment, but it depends on how you manage them. But if there is someone who bothers me (casting couch), I’m someone who can even bring a complaint against the person immediately and here; I couldn’t wait to talk about it years later. When asked if Bollywood is welcoming to foreigners, Sapna Choudhary said, “Bollywood is not welcoming at all. While an interesting observation I made about famous kids saying it’s not their fault they’re meant to be audience favorites and be a part of big banner movies; they are not meant for any of that. They’ve been pushed aggressively, and even if their first film doesn’t hit the box office, they have producers lined up to invest in them – that won’t happen in the case of an outsider. Sapna Choudhary added: “Foreigners don’t get a second chance; and if their first movie fails, they take full responsibility for the failure, and this may very well be their last movie. But on the other hand, if I was a child star, I probably would have also said it’s not my fault. I’m destined to be at the top, but star kids can’t deny that they have endless chances, opportunities and connections. Foreigners have none of that; they are judged by what they wear, how they speak and how well they speak English ‘. Sapna Choudhary concluded by adding: “So there is a difference between heaven and hell between outsiders and initiates; and the industry is not at all welcoming ” Must read: Anusha Dandekar cancels information about her entry into Bigg Boss OTT: please stop writing about it Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

