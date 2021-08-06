Man charged in accident that killed “Gone Girl” actress Lisa Banes





Two months after a scooter driver punched and killed Lisa Banes, an actress who has appeared in more than 80 television and film roles, including the thriller Gone Girl, a New Yorker was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal collision. The man, Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failing to yield to a pedestrian, police said. He allegedly drove a scooter at a red light near the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on June 4, hitting Ms. Banes, 65, as she crossed the street. Ms Banes died 10 days later, on June 14, from head injuries she sustained in the accident. Police said Mr. Boyd fled the scene of the collision. Officers recognized Mr. Boyd, who resides on the Upper West Side of Manhattan near the intersection where the crash happened, from a wanted poster on Thursday. They took him into custody in the lobby of a nearby building at around 6:30 p.m., police said. It was not clear on Friday whether Mr. Boyd had retained a lawyer, and Mr. Boyd’s family members could not be reached immediately. It does not appear that he has ever been arrested in New York City, police said.

At the time of her death, many actors and playwrights who had worked with Ms. Banes over her decades-long career expressed shock at what happened. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unfailing kindness and benevolence to all of us, actor Seth MacFarlane, who had recently worked with her on a TV series, wrote on Twitter. A huge loss. Ms. Banes studied at the Juilliard School in Manhattan in the 1970s and rose to prominence on stage over the next decade. She landed several roles on Off Broadway in the early 1980s, appearing in lead roles in Wendy Kesselmans’ productions My Sister in This House and Chekhovs Three Sisters, before making her Broadway debut in the 1988 Neil Simon comedy Rumors . Ms Banes then began to appear frequently in film and television productions, most notably The Trials of Rosie ONeill in the early 1990s and in 2014, starred alongside Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the film Gone Girl, where she starred. the mother of a missing woman. . She has had more recent roles in Royal Pains, Nashville and The Orville.

She was living in Los Angeles at the time of her death and was in New York City in June visiting friends, some of whom said they were with her a few minutes before the accident. The scooter crash that killed Ms Banes came as New York City saw an increase in pedestrian fatalities from road crashes. There have already been 72 pedestrian fatalities so far this year, a spokesperson for the city’s transportation ministry said, a significant increase from the 48 pedestrian fatalities recorded at this time last year. The total number of road fatalities has reached 154 so far this year, more than the 119 recorded at the same time last year, the agency said. Winnie Hu and Ashley Wong contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/nyregion/lisa-banes-gone-girl-brian-boyd-charged.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos