Entertainment
5 things to do this weekend | New
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area.
1. Sibley County Fair
Enjoy the best little fair in Minnesota and visit Arlington! Check out the grandstand entertainment that includes an Arlington Raceway stock car shootout, tractor pull, Night of Destruction, other Arlington track races, and a slam demo derby. Other highlights include games and rides, competitions, cattle shows, exhibits and animals, as well as many other free entertainment and information programs for families throughout the fair for all ages. When: 4 Aug 8
Or: Sibley Co. Fairgrounds, 801 W. Chandler St., Arlington
Cost: Free, except grandstands and parking
2. Scott– Harvest festival of sculptor’s threshers
Dedicated to preserving agricultural and industrial history, the Scott-Carver Threshers Association celebrates its 57e Annual Old-Time Harvest Steam and Gas Engine Festival. Daily events include a craft and flea market, parade, steam engines, threshers, tractors, machine demonstrations, food, live music and many other special and fun features for the whole family. family. Special events include a Spark Show on Friday. and Sat at dusk, a pedal tractor pull on Sunday at 2 p.m., and an antique tractor pull on Sunday after the parade at 2:30 p.m.
When: August 6 8, 7 am 6:30 pm
Or: 19375 Fairview Lane, Jordan
Cost: $ 10 for adults all weekend / free for children 12 and under
3. Moving forward with dementia
The Lutheran Home Belle Plaine Campus sponsors a walk to raise awareness about dementia and those it affects. Walk in memory or in honor of a loved one with memory loss. All proceeds will be used to fund memory care on our campus. Show your support by attending the walk.
When: August 7, 9:00 a.m., same day registration and registration, 9:50 a.m. Memorial and honor march ceremony, march start at 10:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. post-march activities.
Or: The walk begins and ends at Hope Residence, 611 West Main St., Belle Plaine.
Cost: Adults $ 25 / Children 12 and under $ 15
4. The Sweat Giant Celebration
Enjoy three days of fun that will begin with a dance for teenagers on Thursday, August 5, before the start of the festivities. The celebration features a 5km walk / run, arts and crafts fair, magic show, rides, Minn-E canes, classic cars, lots of kids activities, parade, athletic competitions, a giant corn / corn competition, and fireworks. Outdoor cafes and food vendors will also be at the park. Live music headliners include Uncle Chunk on Fridays. and Hitchville on Saturdays. When: August 6 – 8
Or: American Legion Park, 155 South Park Lane, Le Sueur
5. Drive-In film of the Cologne fire station
Cologne Fire Department Relief Association will host their 12e Annual Firehouse Drive-In to entertain moviegoers across the region. Friday they will show The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Smokey and the bandit. Saturday programming includes Sonic the hedgehog followed by Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Kids will enjoy the popular fire truck ride, inflatable houses and a playground. A fire service function would not be complete without the smoking room, in addition to providing children with education about home fires and what to do in an emergency. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a radio if you want to listen to the movie outside your car.
When: On August 6 and 7, doors open at 6 p.m. and movies begin at dusk.
Or: Village Park in Cologne at the SW corner of the highway. 212 and County Road 53
Cost: $ 25 parking pass per night
Sources
2/ http://www.belleplaineherald.com/news/5-things-to-do-this-weekend/article_ed0912d8-f6cb-11eb-8413-7fb336b7265a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]