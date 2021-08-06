The female characters in Bollywood movies that were actually toxic, not cute!

Bollywood has had its way of feeding us toxic content since its inception. Whether it’s in the form of toxic songs that objectify us, women, or having chauvinistic male characters, aka Kabir Singh’s equivalents.

However, in all of this toxic male character debate that Bollywood glorifies, we have most often forgotten behind the veil of cuteness! Women, we’re here to show you five female characters that Bollywood has beautifully wrapped in the stuffing of cuteness and innocence. Characters that you shouldn’t be inspired by!

Safeena – Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy

What did you think of his character when the film came out? Let’s make this question a little more specific. What did you think when Safeena hit Skys’ head with a glass bottle? Protective girlfriend? Well, we think she was obsessive, violent, possessive (not protective) and abusive, all of which Kabir Singh has been criticized for (read more about possessive traits). Violence isn’t the answer girls, it sure doesn’t make you cute!

Zoya – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Raanjhanaa

We understand why so many fingers were pointed at the character of Dhanush in Ranjhana, but do you realize the toxicity Zoya emitted? She knew he loved her and went beyond all human borders to take undue advantage of this love. It is safe to say that even though what Kundan did was wrong, at many times Zoya provoked it. She used it to annul her marriage and acted completely oblivious when he professed his love for her. She kept asking him for favors because she knew he could never say no to her. There is nothing more toxic than using someone’s love for your selfish needs.

Aisha – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Aisha

What is it with powerful matchmaking? When we talk about toxicity, it’s not just from the perspective of relationships and love. Aisha as a friend was extremely toxic and couldn’t see anything beyond her likes and dislikes. So much so that when her best friend got into a relationship, she didn’t want to share it with her Bff, Aisha. Girls, it’s good to have opinions, it’s good to love someone and not to love someone. However, what is wrong is being so adamant about your opinions that it becomes your reality. Making fun of people, not accepting, constantly trying to change someone, and putting others down are all poisonous traits!

Veronica – Deepika Padukone in cocktail

We know Veronica in Cocktail as a vulnerable, loving character who was very sensitive. However, there were some parts of the film where his character showed certain toxic traits. The night she got drunk and suggested having a threesome with Meera and Gautam. Her overindulgence in all kinds of things that got her lost only put pressure on Gautam, which is also why she had an accident. Having feelings for someone is okay, however, using substances to force those feelings on someone is not!

Natasha – Kalki Koechlin to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

We know you are going to get married, we know you love your husband. However, what about obsessive behavior? If you’re so sure that the moment you look away your fiancé is going to kiss the second girl in the room, are you sure you want to marry her? If he’s not someone who would do this, then what’s the point of being so obsessive? Being the girl who comes between the guy and his friends only pushes him away further, which eventually happened (read what not to do in a relationship). Women, that’s not how you want to be!

We hope you enjoyed reading this article! If you want to read more such content, stay tuned to HerZindagi.