Actors and activities are just starting to look more normal: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio Brunswick star on stage and on screen, Trista Moldovan will be on television this fall. While she, like many other actors and teams who were unable to work due to Covid restrictions, she had this to share:

You can catch a glimpse of my face in a courtroom scene on Showtime’s Billions. I’m filming August 9 here in New York. It is not yet known when it will air, but as soon as it does find out let you know. Hopefully the growing cases of Covid will no longer close cinemas.

Memories: I think everyone has these days that bring back memories of yesteryear. With Friday August 13 approaching, my memory still goes back to 1965 when the day before I stayed for several hours taking photos as the Brunswick Bicentennial Parade passed. My 6 year old daughter, Dawn, was by my side. It was the longest parade the city has ever had in this more than memorable year in which we were hit by a tornado, with the city water taps open, I-71 opened at Rt. 303 (south) and we had a north-south skirmish on one end of town and the Ku Klux Klan on the other.

Of course I was also very pregnant and of course my baby arrived on Friday the 13th so I always say it’s my lucky day. However, it’s hard to believe my baby boy Scott is turning 56! Happy birthday to all of you Lions but especially to those celebrating Friday the 13th.

And sad memories: A day that most of us hoped would never happen is September 11, 2001. It also hardly seems possible that 20 years have passed since that horrific day. It’s also hard to believe that there are so many people who haven’t even been born yet and some of them don’t believe this actually happened.

Although there will be many commemorative ceremonies, one is close to home. The Medina Sunrise Rotary and the City of Medina invite the community to its memorial service to pay tribute to all those who were touched by the events of that day 20 years ago. The focus will be on United Airlines Flight 93, which flew over Medina County after being hijacked and then crashed in Shanksville, PA.

The program begins at 10 am at Medina 9/11 Memorial Park, which is adjacent to Fire Station 1 at 300 W. Reagan Parkway. The park includes a steel girder section of the North Tower of the World Trade Center and a memorial to Flight 93. For those who have never been, remember that parking is limited to the fire hall. , but there is plenty of parking across the street. at Regal Cinemas.

Kiwanians, from left, Kent Morgan, David Sheldon, Carl DeForest, Kerry Gregoire, Staff Sgt. Jeff Cain and Dr. Bob Hlasko

Take the bikes out: Kent Morgan, President of the Medina Sunrise Rotary Club, hosted Carl DeForest, Brunswick City Manager / Security Director and President of the Brunswick Rotary Club, at the Medina 911 Rotary Memorial Park to present the Medina County Trike & Bike event to benefit clinics of Cleveland Pediatric Cancer Research.

Since Trike & Bike’s inaugural year of 2018, 1,780 kids have collectively raised more than $ 369,862 in community rides, DeForest said. This is a community-based initiative that invites children aged 3 to 12 to get involved in an important mission: supporting vital pediatric cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic Childrens.

At 6 p.m. on September 24, at the Auto Mart Football Stadium of Brunswick High Schools, residents have the opportunity to sponsor, volunteer and cheer on these dedicated young cyclists. 100% of every dollar raised supports pediatric cancer research at the Cleveland Clinic Childrens.

Concert: The parish of Saint Ambrose will host a live concert at 7 p.m. on August 13 with the Caliber Band. Bring your lawn chairs to the grounds behind the school at 929 Pearl Road. Park in the front parking lot of Pearl Road or in the south parking lot. There will be food to buy and lots of great music.

Back to school with a bang! The next day, the community is invited by Saint Ambrose to a fun family evening beginning with an outdoor Mass at 7:30 p.m. in the Grotto followed by gastronomic and fun activities including balloons, a mini-farm, inflatables, stilts. , music and fireworks.

Genealogy Focus Group: The Medina County District Library Genealogy Team begins a monthly genealogy focus group at noon on the second Wednesday of each month in Room 2A of the Main Library. If you haven’t already, this is also a chance to familiarize yourself with the Virginia Wheeler Martin Family History and Learning Center at the library.

Lauren Kuntzman, Kathy Petras and Lisa Rienerth will be available to discuss the research, share tips and ask questions. Crow about your latest achievement or they can share comments on your stalled research.

If you can’t do August 11, remember it’s monthly. For example, September 8, October 13, November 10, and December 8.

Optimal performance: At 6.30 p.m. On August 20, Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach and the Friends of the Secrest Arboretum close their summer concert series at the John Streeter Garden Amphitheater at Secrest Arboretum, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster with Idle Twittering: A Flock of Flutes.

French flautist Louis Fleury (18781926) called 19th century music idle chirping. What’s the antidote? A flute herd from northeastern Ohio team up for a melodious and totful performance on flutes of all shapes and sizes with George Pope, Jane Berkner, Kyra Kester, Linda White. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Fisher Auditorium, 1680 Madison Avenue, Wooster. For more information, call 419-853-6016.

Future : Don’t forget the dog costume contest at Heritage Farm, 4613 Laurel Road in Brunswick with registration at noon on August 15th and a parade and judges will follow. Bil-Jac Foods sponsored the canine winners with a big bag of food and even their humans will receive a prize. Bring your cameras, it’s a lot of fun.

And Medina Fest arrives on August 28. Main Street Medina and PNC Bank organize Medina Fest, a one day party and celebration of the city of Medina. The free event will be held on the square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The full day of activities includes live entertainment, Medina Square Farmer’s Market, a showcase of Medina businesses and vendors, amazing family and kid activities provided by the Akron Children’s Museum and delicious food from some of the Medina’s favorite food vendors including 17 Public Square, Big Dog Daddys, Blue Heron, Buehlers Food Truck, Royal E Concessions, Sullys Irish Pub, Swine BBQ, Cookery Food Truck, Zydeco Bistro, Medina Breakfast Kiwanis and Old World Food.

Contact Boyer at [email protected].