How Princess Eugenie supported Harry and Meghan after their royal outing





Over the past year, Prince harry made two trips in the UK and both times he went straight to quarantine with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, and their young son August at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home he renovated with Meghan markle before their royal exit. Eugenie and Jack have moved in earlier this year, and representatives for Meghan and Harry said People that the couple were thrilled to be able to open their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start a family of their own. Eugenie also highlighted her support for Meghan on Wednesday by volunteering to participate in 40X40, a new Archewell mentoring program for women who wish to return to the workforce after the pandemic. On her Instagram Story, the Princess shared an image from the Archewell website, where Meghan announced the initiative with a humorous video featuring Melissa McCarthy. To celebrate the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday, I am dedicating 40 minutes of mentoring or service to a cause close to my heart, Eugenie wrote. Thank you for joining me in volunteering your time. Together, we can contribute to a global wave of compassion and positive change. Harry and Eugenie have been close since they were children, but now that the princes’ relationship with Prince charles and Prince william is rocky, Eugenie is one of her strongest ties to the family. When Harry and Meghan started dating in the summer of 2016, Eugenie was would have one of the first royals to learn of the secret, and when the news broke, Eugenie and Jack were visiting them in Canada. That support remained strong after Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal roles, including kudos from Eugenies on social media. dear cousins after the birth of her daughter Lili in June. Her participation in the 40X40 program is the first time Eugenie has announced her support for Archewell, the charity founded by Meghan and Harry last year. The inclusion of Eugenies in the program is a sign of the respect Meghan has for her husband’s cousin, who works at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery while supporting his own charities. Eugenie is only one of a long list of mentors, featuring luminaries from sports, Hollywood, politics and activism. He understands Hillary Clinton, Adele, Stella McCartney, Edward Enninfeld, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Katie Couric, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ibram X. Kendi. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fashion designer Misha nono and makeup artist Daniel Martin, some of Meghan’s closest friends are also participating. Eugenie also offered her support to Harry behind the scenes. When tabloid newspapers criticized Harry’s decision to write family memoirs, a source close to Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, told the Mail on Sunday that the York girls understood his reasoning. They believe Harry’s outspoken remarks may have been triggered because previously his voice and opinions were rarely heard within the royal family, the source said, adding that they believe Harry is finally being listened to. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

