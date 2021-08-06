When Raj Kundra joked, he runs several businesses because it’s easier than dealing with Shilpa Shettys nakhre | Bollywood





Businessman Raj Kundra, currently in court custody for his alleged links to a porn racketeering, once joked that he ran several businesses because of his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty. He made the revelation during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. Host Kapil Sharma asked: Itne zyada business sambhalne mushkil hai ki khoobsurat biwi ke nakhre (Is it harder to run multiple businesses or endure the temper tantrums of a beautiful wife)? Raj joked, Isliye toh principal itne business karta hoon (Why do you think I run so many businesses?). On the show, Raj was also asked about his source of income. Kapil said he was seen playing soccer with Bollywood stars, spending exotic vacations and shopping in Shilpa. Bina kuch kiye paise kaise kamate ho aap (How to make money without doing anything), Kapil asked, as Raj, Shilpa and his sister Shamita Shetty burst into laughter. Shilpa then defended Raj by saying, Yeh galat fehmi hai. Woh itne hardworking hai, main bata nahi sakti Woh nikalte hai 9.30 ko Viaan ko school chhod ke seedhe jaate hai office son Viaan at school) and he comes home … sometimes he works until 9.30-10am. See also: Sonali Bendre re-wears jacket from at least two decades ago, Twinkle Khanna says she’s lovely Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009. They have two children together – a nine-year-old son named Viaan and a daughter Samisha who was born through surrogacy last year. Raj was arrested by Mumbai police last month for alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content through his Hotshots app. Shilpa only reacted to the development earlier this week. Yes! The last few days have been difficult on all fronts. There have been a lot of rumors and accusations. Lots of unwarranted slander against me by the media and (not so) sympathizers too. Lots of trolls / questions asked not only of me but also of my family, she said in her statement. Shilpa urged the media to respect the privacy of the family. I am a proud law abiding citizen of India and a diligent professional for 29 years. People trusted ME and I never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I ask you to respect my family and my right to privacy during these times. We do not deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-raj-kundra-said-he-was-scared-to-propose-to-shilpa-shetty-didn-t-want-her-to-make-him-her-big-brother-101628251386946.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos