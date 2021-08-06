Bridge of Spirits voice actor likens the game to an emotional Pixar movie

Upcoming PlayStation Title Kena: Bridge of Spirits will surprise players with its “depth, intensity and emotion”, according to one of the main players in the game.

The video game equivalent of a Pixar movie

For those who don’t know, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a fantastic adventure title developed by the small team at Ember Lab. The independent developer has a background in visual effects and computer generated commercial animation for Coca-Cola, Hisense and Major League Baseball.

Over the past 10 years, its output has always been strong, with VFX artists showing a real talent for creating lush environments, designing engaging characters and capturing lifelike detail. So it makes sense that its first game manages to grab everyone’s attention with its beautiful visuals, frequently making comparisons to Pixar’s works.

Indeed, outlets like GamesRadar, GameRant, and IGN all made reference to the legendary movie studio during the coverage. Kena and it’s not hard to see why. On the surface, the game shares a lot in common with Pixar’s best offerings, such as its expressive facial animations, charming side characters, and vibrant landscapes.

Even the people involved in the production of Kena made the same analogy, including Canadian actor Tod Fennell. Talk to News week In an exclusive interview, the performer said, “It’s a really heartwarming style. Yeah, there’s that kind of RPG vibe, but it’s almost like a Pixar movie in terms of look and feel. “

A deeply emotional experience

Fennell lends his voice to the lovable spirit Taro in the next iteration, a character who was briefly seen in the recent Tribeca Spotlight presentation.

Providing some context on how Taro fits into the larger narrative, Fennell explained, “Kena is a spirit guide, isn’t she? She’s trying to free these tortured souls and [Taro] is one of those. “

According to Fennell, achieving emotional catharsis is the motivation behind everything you do in Ember Lab’s game. As you explore the picturesque world, solve puzzles with the adorable “Rot” creatures (think of them as Mogwais from Gremlins mix with Spirited away Soot Sprites), or fighting against enemies, all serve the same goal. It’s to help others.

Fennel developed this further, saying, “Every spirit in the game has two forms. There is the [hostile] boss form, then, once you defeat that version, the original will emerge to be healed. So when you beat Taro’s boss, then you can see him as he really is, and he will explain everything to you. [his] pain and suffering for you. “

On that note, Fennell adds that the Pixar comparison isn’t just because the game looks pretty on the outside. He argues that its whimsical, kid-friendly exterior hides hidden depths, much like one would find in something like Upside down or Toy story 3.

“Kena helps [the spirits] pass. It’s very beautiful and these characters all have real injuries. I was really surprised at the depth of the emotional storytelling.

“You see how people can struggle to manage their pain and where it can go if you don’t manage it properly. I think players are going to be surprised at the level of depth, intensity and emotion here.”

About Tod Fennel: The Taro Actor in ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

The offspring of two theater veterans (her father was in the Canadian production of Cats), Fennell has been an artist since he was a child. His parents, owners of a dance school, enrolled him in acting lessons from an early age.

After cutting his teeth on stage, he quickly moved on to television and landed guest roles on shows like Goose bumps and Are you scared of the dark. He eventually managed to get a regular game too, in a reboot Kid series broadcast in Canada.

“Yeah, I spent a lot of time interpreting what that dog was supposed to say,” Fennell joked, thinking back to that big break.

He got his first glimpse of dubbing when he did a few radio commercials, before later heading into video games. While he technically starred in franchises like Prince of Persia and the Batman arkham games from the start, you won’t recognize it from any of these appearances, as it was mostly used for temporary tracks.

Speaking of which, Fennell said, “I was doing these vertical slices for internal use only. You know, they were using my voice to launch the game or when they wanted to show a work in progress. My first the actual role was in Rainbow Six Vegas, where I voiced some of the guys who just got shot in the head. “

Yet from those humble beginnings, Fennell has managed to rack up an impressive list of credits, working with companies like Ubisoft and Eidos. Among others, he played important roles in Assassin’s Creed III, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and Far Cry: New Dawn.

Looking towards the horizon, you will also hear his voice in the headlines. Rainbow Six Extraction, House of Ashes and of course, Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Introducing Taro in ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

More on Taro, Fennell said, “The boss’s version is aggressive and comes from a place of anger, but someone else did that voice. The version of Taro I’m playing is hurt and his pain goes back to a time when he was much younger. So I made my voice a little more vulnerable. “

While he can’t reveal too much about the character’s story, he explained that much of Taro’s arc is learning to come to terms with loss. “Her pain comes from a place of mourning, so I drew on times when I had felt that emotion myself.

“I lost my own mother when I was 23, which is way too young. When something like this happens, you feel a combination of anger, vulnerability, sadness and guilt. Guilt because you think that you should have done more. I tried to wrap it all up in the character of Taro. “

What really impressed Fennell about the game is the way he takes his time exploring this complex material. “We were really given the opportunity to express all of these deeper layers. You know the cutscenes don’t last 10 seconds and then they’re over. You are rewarded for going through the Spirits Liberation process with a proper narrative. about how they came to be. “

This emphasis on storytelling, Fennell said, was reflected behind the scenes as well. In particular, the voice actor was surprised by the amount of time he was given to familiarize himself with his character.

“With other games you might have to pull out a thousand lines in 4 hours or whatever, but Ember Lab gave me a lot more time. I have to take one take after another to make sure that I got it, smaller studio, and everyone’s more accessible, you can do that sort of thing, even on a lower budget. “

You can find out for yourself if Kena: Bridge of Spirits guarantees all Pixar comparisons, when the game is released on PC, PS4 and PS5.

It was originally scheduled to launch in August, but has recently been pushed back to Tuesday, September 21, so that a bit more polish can be applied.