Great American Trainwreck to perform at Coyle





COYLE – Singing, said Stephanie Ward, is about “taking a deep breath.” It’s something she learned in singing lessons a long time ago. Today, Ward is the lead vocalist for this Saturday’s featured group Concerts in the Woods: Great American Trainwreck, the six-piece group that will hit the outdoor stage at 3 p.m. The venue for this show for all ages is the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center in Coyle, 923 Hazel Point Road, with free admission and donations welcome. Free cookies and coffee are available, as always, during intermission. Since this is a concert on the grass, lawn chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged, while directions and details can be found at

coyleconcerts.com. Promoter Norm Johnson, working with host Joe McKinstry, looks forward to an afternoon of southern rock, classic country, and storytelling songs. “They play powerful country rock with full drums, electric guitars and a keyboard. The whole process is guided by the beautiful voice of the lead singer, ”Johnson said of Ward. “Their roots music is very varied,” he said, noting that several members of Great American Trainwreck had been to Coyle’s site before. Bluegrass band Ward and his friends, Woodland, performed there in 2017. Tenor guitarist and mandolinist Chuck Dunklin suggested the name of the new group. Ward wasn’t crazy about it at first, but “eventually I said OK, and we just ran with that,” she recalls. Soon after, she realized that Great American Trainwreck was just her nickname. “We’re an American band,” Ward said, “and we’re doing a really fun show. We all have a great time playing together,” thanks to the chemistry between the band members. Alongside Ward and Dunklin are vocalist-guitarist Judd Wasserman, keyboardist Andy Basinger, drummer Dave Bush, and electric and upright bassist Dan Rogers. Seattle-based Great American Trainwreck traveled the state this summer, playing new songs and sprinkling in Merle Haggard and Allison Krauss as they went. Ward, for his part, remembers that concert at the Coyle Community Center well four years ago. “The crowd was so amazing: an attentive and attentive crowd,” she said. When the group first met, bars were a mainstay. It is therefore a joy to “play for an audience that is really interested in the lyrics”. TO https://gatrainwreck.com, music lovers can find information, the downloadable debut album and a video of “Sweet Pepper Jelly,” one of the band’s new songs. “It’s sweet and spicy at the same time,” Ward said. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or

[email protected]

news.com.



