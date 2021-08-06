How Manoj Bajpayee establishes himself as the new Bollywood superstar

Manoj Bajpayee will tell you he doesn’t aspire to fame: keep giving me a good job and give the superstar tag to someone else. What I want is a great job. I’m greedy in that I don’t want someone to take away a good character from me. While the actors’ humility and dedication are inspiring, it is clear that the pandemic has changed the very definition of celebrity. Theaters today are struggling to attract audiences and the Rs 100 crore film seems like an impossible dream. The protagonists of the web shows have come to reign on the roost. With both seasons of Bajpayees The Family Man (2019-) having been unanimously declared a success, he is no longer just an acclaimed actor, but also a household name. This week, Bajpayee returns to OTT, this time on Zee5, with the thriller Dial 100. With a series of new releases on OTT platforms, including the anthology Netflix Ray, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, released in the month latest, Bajpayee is quickly emerging as the new first Bollywood superstar.

Bajpayee says he’s not disappointed that Dial 100, a movie intended for theaters, is released digitally instead. I feel like a new audience has emerged, interested in my work, he says. Their interest in the work I did [before] is quite overwhelming. The rise of digital platforms, it is safe to say, has particularly benefited artists like Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur, 2018), Kay Kay Menon (Special Ops, 2020), Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok, 2020) and Bajpayee. While their acting credentials have never been in doubt, they once struggled to find meaty roles in films. When they did, the star-centric theatrical distribution system robbed them of audiences.

The Family Man, Bajpayee says, gave him the option to choose. Since OTT has helped break down geographic barriers, Bajpayee is confident that more audiences will seek out his work. He says he has first hand evidence. While shooting a movie in Uttarakhand, he saw people busy watching web series on their mobiles: imagine the possibilities of OTT after five years, where it could all go!

Bajpayee burst onto multiple radars in 1998, a year when three of his films came out Satya, Shool and Kaun. The 2000s, sadly, saw the National Prize winner in too many forgettable films. For Bajpayee, these failures were just a way to keep the stove burning. He says: Many think it was a difficult or depressing time. This was not the case. I worked on myself. I don’t take failure or rejection personally. This skinny patch, however, taught him that he had to seek out the roles he wanted. He contacted directors who were making films he loved. Quite quickly, Prakash Jha chose him in Rajneeti (2010), Anurag Kashyap gave him Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Neeraj Pandey gave him Special 26 (2013).

Bajpayee is no longer the chaser. As a matter of principle, he now ensures that those who pursue him, especially independent filmmakers, get the time and attention they seek. Over the past decade, it has been independent directors, after all, who have entrusted him with his defining roles for his career: Hansal Mehta with Aligarh (2015) and Devashish Makhija with Bhonsle (2018). Bajpayee won the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Actor for his understated and perfect performances in these two films.

Although Bajpayee maintains that he does not differentiate between mainstream and independent cinema, his list suggests an affinity for the latter. He recently completed films with Raam Reddy, best known for the acclaimed Kannada film Thithi (2015), and Kanu Behl, who directed the gripping family drama Titli (2014). After working with Abhishek Chaubey in Sonchiriya (2019) and Ray (2021), the actor reconnects with the filmmaker. Shortly after Raj & DK fulfill their previous commitments, Bajpayee will resume their work on The Family Man. He even hints that another web series is in the works. What is good is that I get along well with these directors and that they understand me.

After a long hiatus, which included an episode of Covid-19, Bajpayee doesn’t care where or how these movies come out. Actors are not meant to be biased towards any platform or genre. They should just be interested in taking action. This is what I do, he said. Only a few like Bajpayee make acting so easily.