the new Bollywood deals that promise to set screens on fire; read for more details





The Bollywood industry is getting back on track after suffering a major setback due to the ongoing pandemic. With new stories come new couples. Therefore, fans can expect their favorite stars to team up to portray compelling stories on screen. Over the years, B-Town has seen many couples who have become public favorites or the face of a franchise. Here are the details on the recent Tinsel Town actor pairing that fans can look forward to. 1.Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: RP Actor Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to deliver their high energy performance for upcoming comedy filmCircus. The film will star Ranveer Singh in a dual role. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. Circuswill be led by Rohit Sharma. 2.Vijay Varma Et and Alia Bhatt Image Credit: RP Vijay Varma has been specially approached for his role in the upcoming film darling by the film’s producer and main heroine, Alia Bhatt. The duo had previously worked together in the film Ravine boy, this time the public has the opportunity to take a closer look at the duo. 3.Ananya Panday and Vijay Devaraconda Image Credit: RP Ananya Panday and Vijay Devaraconda to share screen space for upcoming romantic actor soonLiger. The film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Liger will mark the debut of Pandey and Devaraconda in the Southern industry and the Bollywood industry respectively. 4. Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: RP Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to show off their acting skills on screen with the filmBadhaai Do. The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2018 hit filmBadhaai Ho. Rao and Pednekar have given various critically acclaimed onscreen performances for their past projects. 5. Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey Image Credit: RP Ranveer Singh is ready to play alongside Arjun reddy celebrity, Shalini Pandey for the film Jayeshbhai jordaar. The actress who has worked in three industries is set to star in the next social comedy film. The film is about a Gujaratiman who believes in the inequality of rights between men and women in society. 6.Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: RP Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to reunite for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled film, marking their first collaboration. The two actors were recently spotted at Mumbai airport as they left the country to start shooting the film. (Image credit: PR) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

