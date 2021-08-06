Exclusive: Esha Gupta on Bollywood Obsession with Fair Skin



Esha Gupta is currently enjoying her long working trip and vacation in Spain. The actor is working on three web series and is super happy to be back on sets in September when filming for his next project begins in India.

If you follow her on Instagram, you’ll know that she’s not the type to hold back her opinions and has successfully mastered the art of not paying attention to trolls. Kissing completely, Esha approved of self-esteem in all its forms and, speaking to Filmfare, said it’s amazing that some people in the industry are still obsessed with fair skin. She spoke about how many actors are blunt to make the screen fit a character.

Sharing her own experience, she said, “When I joined the industry once or twice, I got people telling me that I wear bad makeup. I remember seeing myself in a movie where the makeup artist, because the director said so, made me 2-3 shades lighter than me. They also put filters later on the film. I was shocked because I looked as pale as the other actor and it was not possible. This happens because in the industry, so far, only blonde girls can be in the lead, because dark skin is considered hot, and white is beautiful and sheer.

She further explained how Abhay Deol was the first person to report it and it made her even more aware of this trend in the industry.

