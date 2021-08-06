When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was called a bad actor with just a pretty face by comedian Russell Peters





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is known for being one of the most beautiful celebrities around the world and why not everyone is crazy about her green-blue eyes. Not only that the beauty queen also has an incredible build and unmatched acting skills. Aishwarya became a household name when she won the 1994 Miss World pageant. As the world marveled at her beauty and acting skills, comedian Russell Peters once leaned in on the actress and her acting prowess. Scroll down to find out more. In 2011, Russell Peters was in India promoting the Indo-Canadian hockey movie Speedy Singhs. The film was released as Breakaway in Canada and Russell played an important role while Akshay Kumar made an appearance in the film. As reported by Straight.com, the comedian at a promotional event said, “I hate Bollywood. Movies are all rubbish, just terrible. That’s my opinion, obviously there are billions out there who are doing it. love and love them. I don’t like all the singing and dancing and all the dramatic crying. I have never seen a Bollywood movie in my life. I refused to do it sooner and will do it at the future, but I hope that some filmmakers will try to make real films. Tendency The comedian also said: Aishwarya is the greatest example of bad acting. She’s proven time and time again that in Bollywood people can become superstars just by having a pretty face. Russell Peters didn’t stop there. He also involved her husband Abhishek Bachchan. “She hasn’t become a better actress. She’s still beautiful, isn’t that beautiful enough? Good job, Abhishek, you finally got her pregnant. Her comments weren’t well received by many. , including Akshay Kumar. The Bell Bottom star has reportedly apologized to Abhishek Bachchan for Peters’ comments. Several fans, women’s rights activists and industry figures have all spoken out against his words and asked for an apology. While the comedian did not apologize but film co-producer Ajay Virmani, who is also the father of debutant Speedys Singhs Vinay actor, apologized for the comedian’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Must read: Text Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

