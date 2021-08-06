Here’s what Meghan McCain said on leaving “The View”





Meghan McCain. Lou Rocco / ABC via AP, File NEW YORK (AP) Meghan McCain quietly left The View after four years on Friday, joking that she wanted to apologize to producer Brian Teta for raising her blood pressure as much as I did. Her mother, Cindy McCain, and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema appeared as guests for the farewell. Honored to join @View for my friend (and tough colleague Arizonan), @MeghanMcCains latest show – to discuss friendship, how his dad inspires me, and why Arizona is the best state (sorry, not sorry). Congratulations, Meghan – I wish you the best. https://t.co/at4P8Pxxuf Kyrsten Cinema (@SenatorCinema) August 6, 2021 McCain was hired to deliver the conservative perspective on a talk show where she was politically outnumbered, a role she enthusiastically played. She has often had on-screen tiffs with co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. However, the navigation went smoothly for its final. McCain said at one point that I felt like I was dead and it’s a memorial. She perked up for a taped message from former House Speaker Paul Ryan who said the show wouldn’t be so hot without you. McCain booed, my boyfriend! McCain married and had a baby girl, Liberty, while at The View, and, with the cast returning regularly to her New York studio, she said she didn’t want to commute ever since. his home in the Washington area. Her mother said she couldn’t wait to see more of her, as well as her granddaughter. I’m glad she’s chosen a little family over so much work right now, said Cindy McCain. ABC did not say who will replace Meghan McCain as the show’s Conservative chair.

