Stock cars are a family sport | News, Sports, Jobs

With all the great activities going on in the area, Norway Speedway managed to draw a big crowd to the Speedway last Friday night. We are all very happy with the quality of the races and the entertaining value of our racing program and with only four weeks remaining we hope to finish strong.

August is an important month for us as we have four events and two of them are big budget events leading up to the Bob Iverson Memorial Championship Race sponsored by the Dickinson County Fair. This week it’s Werner Electric Night and $ 1,000 to win the Late Model feature and we’re expecting several teams from the Fox Valley area and central Wisconsin.

Lots of money always means more cars, exciting races and great drama. The Dickinson County Fair Board worked vigorously to put up a brand new chain link fence essentially surrounding the Speedway. The aesthetic value is breathtaking and should offer a little more room halfway through the fair. This is a huge project that we badly needed. Thank you from the Speedway to everyone who helped make this happen.

Stock car racing is the ultimate family sport. Parents involved in stock car racing can be involved and watch their children participate in the sport for much of their life.

I now see many tracks where dads and sons and grandsons are all running and it’s really amazing. Last week on the Speedway, Anthony Schiefelbein won his first Auto Value Super Stock feature race of the season. Anthony, who is an all-around athlete, was an outstanding basketball player for Pembine High School.

I trained him and he always asked me about the race and then one day I took him to the track and gave him a tour and he watched me compete in an Upper Michigan Auto Cross event that was happening. is held at the Speedway. Jim Chartre, a Speedway fan and organizer of the Norway Speedway Spectator Eliminators won the event, but Anthony was still impressed enough to start the four-cylinder race the following year.

He quickly won several events and joined the Auto Value Super Stock division a few years ago. Schiefelbein is part of the larger family of racers on our Speedway as his father Bob races against him every night in the same division. His sister Amanda is his radio spotter during all races and is also involved in track operations.

As you walk past the Schiefelbein Racing pit area all you see is what looks like a big family reunion with tents, food and lawn chairs. They bring everyone in and it’s great to see. Congratulations to all !

Anthony is currently second in points and it won’t be long and he will add to his list of championship wins.

Bob Wells’ family also had a big night out as his son Jason won the two Coca-Cola Late Model feature films. Bob has been an avid club member and Speedway supporter for many years and works very hard to bring a top quality racing car to the track. It’s great to see them enjoy the fruits of their labor and to see the progress of Bob and Jason from the four cylinder division to where they are now.

In Division 141 Auto Stock Car, congratulations to Jon Maenpaa and his family for winning the Superbowl Ed Hedlund Memorial Stock Car by beating Spread Eagle’s Todd Schmidt by a few inches. Jon adds his name to a list of winners that includes 2019 winner Jessie Hedlund from Aurora, Wisconsin, and 2020 winner Joey Pontbriand from Norway. It was a strong 18-car field that had a few Auto Value Super Stock drivers including Anthony Schiefelbein and Andy Gerwig.

This week we are showcasing our Wisconsin Sport Truck series and we will have some off-car driver presentations. Sports trucks became a part of Norway Speedway in 2013. Sports trucks are blazingly fast when you learn the power to weight ratios. It’s basically a homemade tubular chassis with a cool looking fiberglass truck body.

The drivers enter the vehicle from the top and they all have the same safety equipment as all of our other divisions as they move at an extremely high speed. They have Hoosier racing tires and they are powered by 485cc fan-cooled Yamaha phaser motors. Basically very loud snowmobile engines turning huge amounts of rpm. The division quickly established itself and there are many local teams including Brent and Brad Barglind and Andy Secrist. The group is led by Tanner Fickel. This week should be a great night for them as they will receive the recognition they deserve.

See you on the track.