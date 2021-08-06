Bollywoods Tryst With Sports Films Continues Amid & Beyond Olympic Fever





With the success of last month’s release Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal leading the way, it became clear that a sports film will always strike a chord with audiences. Farhan enjoyed even greater success eight years ago with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Apart from these films, Aamir Khans Dangal, Salman Khans Sultan and Shah Rukh Khans Chak De! India also subscribes to the fact that sports films are more or less the recipe for success. To add to this, the country is currently reeling from India’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics, especially the achievements of India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams and Indian medalists – PV Sindhu, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Lovlina Borgohain. And it looks like sports fever is here to stay in Bollywood, as we have nearly half a dozen sports movies waiting to be released. Let’s look at: Maidaan This upcoming sports biographical drama, directed by Ajay Devgn, tells the story of the golden age of Indian football between 1952 and 1962 and features Ajay as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is targeting a October 15, 2021 release for now. Jersey After enjoying huge success with Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu drama Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor has another Telugu remake in the works – with Jersey. The film sees him as a middle-aged cricketer who tries to get back to the game for the sake of his son. The film also features Shahids’ father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Liger This pan-Indian film directed by Puri Jagannadh marks the Hindi cinema debut of Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda opposite Ananya Panday, who is also making his southern debut with the film. The film centers around the sport of mixed martial arts for which Vijay has trained rigorously, and is currently targeting a release on September 9 of this year. Rashmi rocket Taapsee Pannu is ready to sprint across the country on the big screen as an athlete from Kutch in Akarsh Khuranas Rashmi Rocket. The film puts her in a relationship with Priyanshu Painyuli. Filming for the film has already been completed but the release date has not yet been announced. Shabaash Mithu Taapsee is the only actress here to have two back-to-back sports dramas in her cat, as after playing an athlete in Rashmi Rocket, she will bring the character of famous Indian cricketer Mithali Raj to life on screen in her biopic Shabaash Mithu. The film recently underwent a change of director, but Taapsee took care of her preparation for the film which she constantly shared with her fans on social media. Biopic on Jhulan Goswamis Before getting pregnant and having a child, Anushka Sharma was set to screen the biopic of another famous Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but with Anushka embracing motherhood and Covid looming, there was no a lot of development on the film since then. Ganapath According to reports, Ganapath is set in a dystopian future in 2090 and faces the consequences of a future world war. This two-part Vikas Bahl franchise, also starring Kriti Sanon, will see Tiger as a boxer. Sharan Sharmas Next Recently it was reported that Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will reunite after Roohi for Sharan Sharmas, which will be set against the backdrop of cricket. Kartik Aaryan was previously supposed to make this movie – before the alleged split between him and Dharma Productions. Image source: Instagram / ajaydevgn / shahidkapoor / thedeverakonda / taapsee / bcci.women / janhvikapoor / tigerjackieshroff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spotboye.com/bollywood/news/jersey-maidaan-rashmi-rocket-and-liger-bollywood-s-tryst-with-sports-films-continues-amid-and-beyond-the-olympic-fever/610d4d7ac22b2417f3f9421b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos