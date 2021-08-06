The cost of staying at the Disneys Star Wars hotel is out of this world

May the Force be with all those who wish to stay at Walt Disney Worlds again Star warstheme hotel, opening in Orlando this spring. It is shaping up to be the most expensive vacation experience in the galaxy.
Disney world website revealed more details this week regarding its latest attraction, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive resort designed to resemble a lavish cruise ship surfing in space.
Official pricing has not been revealed, but Disney has released expected rates for a standard cabin. The cheapest all-inclusive vacation package for the hotel is priced at $ 1,209 per person per night, bringing the total to $ 4,809 for two people. A family of four would cost up to $ 5,999 for a two-night vacation.
Disney says guests will participate in a adventure out of this world described as part of immersive live theater, part of thematic environment, part of culinary extravagance, and part of real role play.
These are only the projected rates for a standard cabin. Prices for the luxurious Galaxy Class Suite, which can accommodate up to four passengers, and the Grand Captain Suite, which can accommodate up to eight passengers, have not yet been revealed.
On board the Starcruiser, vacationers will have the opportunity to interact with fan favorite characters, embark on secret missions, and forge alliances. The adventure-style resort to choose from also offers lightsaber training, cosmic dining destinations, droid racing competitions, and tours in the Star Wars Themed Galaxys Edge the theme park lands inside the Disneys Hollywood studios.
If you are wondering if at this price an additional theme park ticket is required to access the Galaxys Edge part from experience the answer is no.
Other revelations from the FAQ page: Apparently there are no pools in space (go figure!) Or at least none aboard this particular rocket. And just to be clear, Disneys Galactic Starcruiser does Actually transporting guests into space, although it’s easy to see why one would think so for the price of admission.
During your 2 night adventure, you will feel like you have traveled through the Star Wars galaxy. It’s all a seamless story your Star wars story!
