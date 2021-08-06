20 Bollywood romances ranked from ‘realistic’ to ‘fairy tale’

Bollywood produces romances like a hen broods eggs. However, not all of these romances are practical or realistic, so we’ve decided to rate our favorite Bollywood movies – from realistic to fairy tale romances that could never exist in the real world!

20. Wake up Sid

A man-child coming out of its shell, a lifelike adult relationship, and the youthful issues of a new town – this movie did a lot of things right.

19. Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na

Two best friends fall in love, they don’t know it, but everyone around them knows – sounds familiar to you? Yes, because every group of friends has this couple.

18. Piku

This movie didn’t make the relationship in front of you as they slowly got to know each other and bonded. This is how realistic relationships actually work.

17. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This slow-burning love affair with an arranged marriage as a backdrop didn’t glorify love, but rather showed you how difficult it can be at times.

16. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This film was about erectile dysfunction in a healthy relationship with sincerity and sensitivity.

15. Baaja Baaraat Group

They met, they didn’t fall in love, until they did. This film took up the different phases that a relationship goes through, and we loved it.

14. Lunch box

This film lives for free in our hearts. It’s so simple and beautiful, and it perfectly captures the essence of creating a connection with a stranger. Some might say it wasn’t a love story, but did you see the way they were talking to each other? It must be.

13. Cocktail

Friendships and messy relationships are more real than happiness forever and that’s exactly what this movie gave us.

12. Socha Na Tha

The only unrealistic thing about this movie is that they got away with so many lies! This movie gave our generation the perfect “first love” romance.

11. Dil Chahta Hai

Although the love stories in this film are not the central plot, it still managed to talk about love at different stages of life. From falling in love after a divorce to coming out of a toxic relationship, that covered many aspects.

10. Salaam Namaste

Two people who have a baby together and fall in love, that’s fine. But where did the aunts in society tell them they had no character? This is why this film is more of a fairy tale than the others.

9. Love Aaj Kal

This film was a mixture of fairy tale and reality, as it captured the ups and downs of a mature adult relationship perfectly.

8. Jab we met

This lovely love story had only one flaw, how could anyone be as oblivious as Geet?

7. Party

While the boy-meet-girl part of this movie was still a bit far-fetched, the second half of the movie, including the breakup, hurt because we’ve all been through it.

6. Kal Ho Na Ho

Best Friends Fall in Love – Realistic. Finding a guardian angel who solves all of your problems for you – no luck.

5. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Pooja and Rahul’s love story was cute, but let’s be honest this man was looking for a girl who didn’t exist and she wanted some fairytale romance. Fortunately they found each other.

4. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Imagine losing the love of your life and finding the exact same face again, and he loves you TOO? This can only happen in Bollywood.

3. See Zaara

Such love only exists in fairy tales, because who waits all their life in prison for someone they have just met? But damn it, it really turned our expectations of life upside down.

2. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Was this movie unrealistic AF and the fact that they always have their happy ending? Incredible.

1. Rockstar

This movie was beautiful and their love story made us all cry. But you know that stuff doesn’t happen on dating apps.

Which romantic Bollywood movie do you prefer?