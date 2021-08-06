Entertainment
20 Bollywood romances ranked from ‘realistic’ to ‘fairy tale’
Bollywood produces romances like a hen broods eggs. However, not all of these romances are practical or realistic, so we’ve decided to rate our favorite Bollywood movies – from realistic to fairy tale romances that could never exist in the real world!
20. Wake up Sid
A man-child coming out of its shell, a lifelike adult relationship, and the youthful issues of a new town – this movie did a lot of things right.
19. Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na
Two best friends fall in love, they don’t know it, but everyone around them knows – sounds familiar to you? Yes, because every group of friends has this couple.
18. Piku
This movie didn’t make the relationship in front of you as they slowly got to know each other and bonded. This is how realistic relationships actually work.
17. Dum Laga Ke Haisha
This slow-burning love affair with an arranged marriage as a backdrop didn’t glorify love, but rather showed you how difficult it can be at times.
16. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
This film was about erectile dysfunction in a healthy relationship with sincerity and sensitivity.
15. Baaja Baaraat Group
They met, they didn’t fall in love, until they did. This film took up the different phases that a relationship goes through, and we loved it.
14. Lunch box
This film lives for free in our hearts. It’s so simple and beautiful, and it perfectly captures the essence of creating a connection with a stranger. Some might say it wasn’t a love story, but did you see the way they were talking to each other? It must be.
13. Cocktail
Friendships and messy relationships are more real than happiness forever and that’s exactly what this movie gave us.
12. Socha Na Tha
The only unrealistic thing about this movie is that they got away with so many lies! This movie gave our generation the perfect “first love” romance.
11. Dil Chahta Hai
Although the love stories in this film are not the central plot, it still managed to talk about love at different stages of life. From falling in love after a divorce to coming out of a toxic relationship, that covered many aspects.
10. Salaam Namaste
Two people who have a baby together and fall in love, that’s fine. But where did the aunts in society tell them they had no character? This is why this film is more of a fairy tale than the others.
9. Love Aaj Kal
This film was a mixture of fairy tale and reality, as it captured the ups and downs of a mature adult relationship perfectly.
8. Jab we met
This lovely love story had only one flaw, how could anyone be as oblivious as Geet?
7. Party
While the boy-meet-girl part of this movie was still a bit far-fetched, the second half of the movie, including the breakup, hurt because we’ve all been through it.
6. Kal Ho Na Ho
Best Friends Fall in Love – Realistic. Finding a guardian angel who solves all of your problems for you – no luck.
5. Dil Toh Pagal Hai
Pooja and Rahul’s love story was cute, but let’s be honest this man was looking for a girl who didn’t exist and she wanted some fairytale romance. Fortunately they found each other.
4. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Imagine losing the love of your life and finding the exact same face again, and he loves you TOO? This can only happen in Bollywood.
3. See Zaara
Such love only exists in fairy tales, because who waits all their life in prison for someone they have just met? But damn it, it really turned our expectations of life upside down.
2. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Was this movie unrealistic AF and the fact that they always have their happy ending? Incredible.
1. Rockstar
This movie was beautiful and their love story made us all cry. But you know that stuff doesn’t happen on dating apps.
Which romantic Bollywood movie do you prefer?
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/20-bollywood-romances-ranked-from-realistic-to-fairytale/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]