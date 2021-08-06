Who plays King Shark in The Suicide Squad? Voice actor and physical actor revealed





James Gunn took a brief break from his intergalactic journeys with Marvels guardians of the galaxy to bring a DC show instead. The suicide squad is a standalone feature film from the 2016 David Ayers film and received critical acclaim during its first review period. Gunns’ roster of Task Force X supervillains is large and diverse, filled with superhuman criminals to take on against the towering antagonist, Starro the Conqueror. Among the more human characters is King Shark and we explore the voice actor and the physical actor behind the hybrid. SUICIDE SQUAD Official Trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 2807 SUICIDE SQUAD Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/jz1FrtMIh5c/hqdefault.jpg 809895 809895 center 13872 King Shark voice actor Sylvester Stallone Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone was hired to provide the throaty voice of King Shark in The suicide squad. The Rboth and Rocky the actor previously worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, playing Stakar Orgord. Gunn previously revealed at a press screening that the role of King Shark was written with Stallone in mind. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%;"/> Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images King Shark physical actor Steve Agee Steve Agee is the actor behind the motion capture performance of King Sharks, who also stars as John Economos in The suicide squad. The actor, known for his roles in Gunns Sharp burn as well as the television show New girl, was used as an onscreen reference while filming doing the same work Sean Gunn did on guardians of the galaxy for Rocket Raccoon. Agee also played the role of villainous Gef in Gunns. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. John Economos, meanwhile, is the director of Belle Rave and is part of the mission control support of Task Force Xs. < style="display:block;padding-top:79.8825%;"/> Marvel studios Who is the shark king? King Shark is the Hawaiian son of the shark god, also known as Nanaue. The character has primarily been Aquaman’s villain in DC Comics, but has also made several appearances alongside Suicide Squad. The suicide squad marks the characters’ first big-screen appearance, following their appearance in The CWs Flash series and sporting a 2D look in the Harley quinn animated series. In other news, who plays the Shark King in The Suicide Squad? Voice actor and physical actor revealed

