Kanye West Drew a Crowd at Donda Listening Party in Atlanta





Although the stage was sparse, other elements of the show made him, like Mr. West, feel larger than life. Five thousand dancers, some in bulletproof vests like his, surrounded the rapper. A light several kilometers high encircling the stage radiated from its center, out of the stadium and into the sky, a telegraph towards the heavens. This epic beam in the sky, visible from various parts of Atlanta, represents for Mr. West the protection he feels from his mother, who died in November 2007. Another contributor to Mr Wests, Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Global, attended the show and said the whole Donda experience was typical of Kanye. Mr. West is creating a new clothing line called Yeezy Gap with the company. Kanye loves the development and the creative process, he said. All this performance and everything in it, the depth, the emotion, it all speaks of it. (Mr. Breitbard couldn’t give a date for the collaboration’s clothing release, but reiterated that the collaboration is a creative process that will evolve over time.) Yet, since Mr. West is himself, all night long it has been difficult to escape the feeling that although he currently sees himself as a son covered by the love and protection of his mother , he might also believe that he is above everything. Throughout the 90-minute performance, the dancers marched and ran around the stage, staying close to the star, as if they were part of an army, tasked with protecting Mr. West. Just when it looked like the show was over, the beam of light re-ignited and Mr. West, presumably with the help of many hidden cables, ascended above the stadium before being brought back to earth.

