Britney Spears got her first iPad and now feels like her life is changing





While, for most of us, an iPad is just an 11-year-old tech that is often deployed to distract toddlers, for example. Britney spears her tangible proof that her whole life is about to change. At 39, the pop star has just received an iPad for the first time and has revealed that it is already having a hugely positive impact. She posted a video on Instagram on Thursday with a caption that says, My life looks different with an iPad I’ve never had before !!!! Pssss I was proud of my new shoes at the end I had to recreate the scene from Bridesmaids !!!! In the clip, Spears is speaking directly to the camera, enthusiastic, okay, guys. Good news. I received my first iPad today. After apologizing for the condition of her hair, she adds, I’m so excited! My children have owned one. I’ve never owned one. It’s just a revolutionary day. I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands and I feel like my life is changing as we speak and I’m so excited. She concluded, Up! Yes! The video then moves on to Spears showing off his acting chops and new pink heels while recreating the scene of Bridesmaids or Kristen wiig is arrested for erratic driving, asking: could I do this if I was drunk? while engaging in whimsical footwork. But it looks like the iPad isn’t the only thing that makes the singer feel like she has a new life. Thursday, his new lawyer Matthieu Rosengart also filed a motion asking the judge to speed up the process for his father, Jamie Spears, revoked as custodian of her estate before the next hearing scheduled for September. Conservatee proposes the immediate suspension of James P. Spears as curator and the appointment of Jason rubin as a temporary curator pending the hearing currently set for September 29, 2021, a legal file obtained by People States. Rubin is a CPA forensic investigator with experience in handling elder financial abuse litigation, as well as managing complex trust portfolios, through his website. The motion continues. While a two-month wait for a petition hearing may not seem meaningful in a 13-year context, Ms Spears shouldn’t be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep and suffer more. Every day counts. Spear mother, Lynne, is also cited in the file, saying that Jamie is unable to put the interests of my daughters [above] his own. If Mr. Spears truly had his daughter’s best interests in mind, consistent with his duty as a trustee to elevate her interests above his own, he would resign, today. According to People, co-curator Jamies, Jodi Montgomery, also filed his own case in court, unequivocally supporting Rosengarts’ claim. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

Will TikTok save the Olympics?

King Edward VIII, King George VI and the rift that changed history

New summer books for every mood

Jeff Bezos and the life-changing magic of going to space

The best new generation face toners for balanced skin

Jared and Ivanka reportedly shut down billionaire Bunker Mansion 2.0

The rehabilitation of Prince Edward and Sophie

From the archive: How John Kennedy Graciously took his place in history

Sign up for The buying line to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping purchases in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/08/britney-spears-ipad-life-is-changing-lawyer-requests-immediate-suspension-jamie-spears The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos