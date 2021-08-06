Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Talks Ponytail On NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me”





Larry Krasner may be working to secure his second term as Philadelphia District Attorney, but a hairstyle choice he made in his youth still haunts him. For the uninitiated: A 2018 New Yorker article revealed that Krasner had a long ponytail until he was forty, a throwaway line that delighted and intrigued local political journalists. Photographic evidence emerged a few months ago, thanks to the documentary series Philly DA, which aired on the PBS documentary anthology Independent objective and can be viewed on the PBS Passport app and on the streaming service. (The documentary will air on WHYY following the November 2021 election.) On Thursday night, Krasner, 60, was a guest on the NPR show Wait, wait, don’t tell me, who was recording at the Mann Center in front of its first live audience since the pandemic began 17 months ago. The documentary was released, and host Peter Sagal was understandably curious about the hairstyle choices of Krasner’s youth. I was home with two young children and a ponytail when I was 40, and found a trimming device. I just had this moment like, Oh my god I’m 40 now, “Krasner recalls. As I was about to cut it, it turned out I didn’t know how to use it. So I ended up looking like Pep Le Pew, I actually cut the middle parted head hair and it became necessary to cut all of my hair. So you went to cut your ponytail, and you took the clipper and you started from the front and went back to get it? Sagal asked as the crowd laughed. That’s right, Krasner admitted. Joining Sagal on the show was CBS Sunday morning correspondent Mo Rocca, comedian Alonzo Bodden and Daily show correspondent Dulc Sloan. Wait, wait … don’t tell me airs on WHYY Saturdays at 10 a.m. Krasner easily beat Carlos Vega in the Philadelphia district attorney’s Democratic primary in May, although the two were still fighting last month. Krasner faces defense lawyer Chuck Peruto in the general election on November 3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/politics/philadelphia/larry-krasner-philadelphia-ponytail-npr-wait-wait-dont-tell-me-20210806.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos