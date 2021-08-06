Meigs Fair Entertainment Line – Pomeroy Daily Sentinel





From musical performances to activities on the track, the Meigs County Fair will provide a week full of fun. From August 16-21, the 158th Meigs County Fair will be themed “Wild West at Meigs County Fair”. Featured musical entertainment will be a country concert with Julia Neville, followed by headliner Adam Calvert on Wednesday. The concert will take place on Wednesday August 18 at the grandstand with Neville at 6.30 p.m. and Calvert at 8 p.m. According to her biography, Nashville recording artist Julia Neville – a local singer from Logan, Ohio, had many dreams of becoming a country singer. Julia is no stranger to the stage, singing since the age of 8, entertaining audiences throughout central Ohio. In September 2014, Julia was ready to brave the stage again and entered a karaoke contest in a small town in southern Ohio when someone in the crowd loved what they heard and he. asked to sing at the Southern Ohio Opry House in Lucasville, Ohio. . Julia immediately won the hearts of the crowd at the Opry House, and the owner of the Opry invited a record company owner from Nashville to come and listen to Julia sing. In January 2015, she made the trip to Nashville to record her first song “Six Strings are Hard on Diamond Rings”. The song is fantastic and has received great reviews in the media. She received the “Young Country Single of the Year Award” from the National Traditional Country Music Association (NTCMA). While in Nashville, Julia had the opportunity to sing on many stages. Some of them included the famous Tootsie’s, The Full Moon Saloon, Nashville Palace, John A’s and many more. With her career started and going in the right direction, Julia was asked to open for Sam Hunt in Athens, Ohio and decided it was time to form a band to play his music. Julia is releasing her second EP Spring 2017. She continues to tour and perform in venues and country festivals regionally and nationally. In 2017, Julia was named one of Renegade Radio Nashville’s new artists to watch. According to his biography, Adam Calvert grew up in a small town in Southeast Ohio. At the age of 12, he moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where he made his debut as an artist. Calvert graduated from the prestigious School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a vocal and piano major. As a result, he was featured on the hit MTV show “Taking the Stage” (season 2). Calvert has had the opportunity to open for several major artists on the record, such as Parmalee, Canaan Smith, Phil Vassar, Martina McBride, Marty Haggard and others, in addition to being the headliner of many events. Calvert currently travels from Ohio to North Carolina and Tennessee, where he performs with two different bands. In addition to Neville and Calvert, the Hill Stage, Grandstand, and Pull Track events at the fair include: Sunday August 15th 7:30 p.m., Junior Fair Parade, Opening Ceremony and Crowning of the Queen (Grandstand) Monday August 16 6 p.m., Belles & Beaus square dance (Hill Stage) 7:30 p.m., Demo Derby (Grandstand) 8 p.m., Skyhawks (Hill Stage) Tuesday, August. 17 7 p.m. Riverside Cloggers (Hill Stage) 7 p.m., Bulls & Barrels Rodeo (grandstand) Wednesday August 18 4 p.m., Harness races with para-mutual betting (grandstand) 6.30 p.m., Julia Neville (grandstand) 7:30 p.m., Zero-Turn Mower Competition (Pull Track) 8 p.m., Adam Calvert (grandstand) 8:15 p.m., The Cadillacs Band (Hill Stage) Thursday August 19 1:00 p.m., Harness races with para-mutual betting (grandstand) 2 p.m., High Stakes Karaoke (Hill Stage) 6 p.m., OMTPA and Tractor Pulls (Pull Track) 7 p.m., Motor Cross (grandstand) 7 p.m. Riverside Cloggers (Hill Stage) 8 p.m., Paul “Bub” Williams (Hill Stage) Friday August 20 3 p.m., Meigs County’s Got Talent (Hill Stage) 6 p.m., Truck and Semi Pulls (Pull Track) 8 p.m., Amix (Hill Stage) 8 p.m., Horse Pull (grandstand) Saturday August 21 9 a.m., antique tractor pull (pull track) 1 p.m., Jason Roach (Hill Stage) 4 p.m., traction of the garden tractor (traction track) 5 p.m., Concours de Barbe (Hill Stage) 7 p.m., “hot” garden tractor (traction track) 7 p.m., Tough Track Contest (grandstand) 7 p.m., Karaoke with Kip & Steph (Hill Stage) © 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. Adam calvert Julia neville The Meigs County Fair grandstand will soon be filled with spectators who will witness the entertainment. Sarah Hawley is the editor of the Daily Sentinel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mydailysentinel.com/news/65459/meigs-fair-entertainment-lineup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos