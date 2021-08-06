10 times an actor’s death has been written in a show

It’s always sad when a favorite character from a TV series dies, but it’s become the norm for many dramas these days, thanks to a trend popularized by shows like The iron Throne and The walking dead. But sometimes the death was not intentional.

But in other cases, a character's unplanned departure is the result of the death of the actor who sadly plays them in real life. Often the best way to deal with this is to write a script in which the character also dies.





ten The Blacklist: Clark Middleton (Glen)

Glen was the eccentric man who worked for the DMV, giving him plenty of access to personal information Raymond found useful. Thus, he was also one of the many Raymond employees at The blacklist, looking for the location or other information about someone Red was looking for and desperate for.

When actor Clark Middleton died from West Nile virus in real life, his death was written in the series, with Glen dying the same way. An entire episode was dedicated to Glen, including a memorial service for him. His mother Paula has become a new recurring character in the series. Glen and Paula were both some of the best characters featured at The blacklist after season 1.

9 The Big Bang Theory: Carol Ann Susi (Ms. Wolowitz)

Debbie Wolowitz, known to friends of The Big Bang Theory like Mrs. Wolowitz, was Howard’s never-seen mother. But her strong and booming voice has been heard often in numerous episodes throughout the series. She would usually yell at Howard to do something like come and rub her feet or overprotect her son from afar.

Sadly, after the death of Carol Ann Susi, the actor who plays her, Ms. Wolowitz’s death was inscribed in the series. She was supposed to visit her sister in Florida when she died in her sleep. One episode was devoted to the death of the character (and actor), after which Howard and Bernadette moved into the house to raise their children. Susi was instrumental in making Ms. Wolowitz the friendliest supporting character in The Big Bang Theory.

8 Will & Grace: Debbie Reynolds (Bobby Adler)

Debbie Reynolds, who sadly passed away just a week after her daughter Carrie Fisher, had a recurring role on this sitcom as Grace’s mother Bobbi Adler.

After the rebirth of Will & GraceReynolds’ death was written in history with Grace noting that her mother had passed away some time ago and hilariously noting that her last wish was for Grace to get breast implants.

7 Glee: Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson)

In 2013, Monteith sadly passed away at the age of 31. Rather than cancel the character by saying he’s moved, the high school music series delayed its premiere and decided to write Monteith’s death into Finn’s character story.

An entire episode titled “The Quarterback” was dedicated to Finn’s memory, noting that the character had passed away suddenly. The show, however, did not discuss the cause of the character’s death. Joy took a short break to allow the cast to mourn before returning to film the remaining episodes.

6 Riverdale: Luke Perry (Fred Andrews)

Luke Perry, who was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the ’90s sitcom Beverly Hills, 90210, had a main role in the series The CW Riverdale, playing Archie Andrews’ father, Fred Andrews. He was a solo parent while Archie’s mother pursued her career in another state.

Death was handled in a touching way that paid homage to Perry’s two most notable roles. Perry’s Elder 90210 Castmates Shannon Doherty made an appearance as the woman Fred pulled over to help on the side of the road, resulting in her death by hit and run. He remains one of the many characters of Riverdale who left too early.

5 8 simple rules: John Ritter (Paul Hennessy)

Following the sudden death of John Ritter, 8 simple rules continued with Katey Sagal as the leader. Two months after his death, a special one hour episode aired in homage to the actor, entitled “Goodbye”.

Although it is a comedy, the series has focused its story on how the family handled the death of their patriarch. New characters were added to the series including James Garner, Suzanne Plashette, and David Spade for her remaining run, while Sagal played a larger role.

4 Sesame Street: Will Lee (Mr. Hooper)

Given that this is a children’s show, this was a milestone when Sesame Street decided to write Mr. Hooper’s death in one episode, using it as a lesson to teach children about death. It would have been easier to erase the older character by saying he had moved to Florida or retired, but the learning opportunity was too great.

Children learned that death is a natural part of life and how to deal with their emotions and grief whenever they encounter the death of a loved one.

3 The West Wing: John Spencer (Leo McGarry)

Playing the former US Secretary of Labor and White House chief of staff to Martin Sheen President Josiah Bartlet, and ultimately Vice President-elect, when actor John Spencer passed away, his character on West wing was also said to have died after collapsing in a hotel bathroom following a heart attack. The event happened just before he was officially named vice president-elect.

Although not part of the series, the character of Spencer ultimately had a major role: his daughter gave President Bartlet a gift: a napkin on which Spencer had written “Bartlet For America.” The sentimental gift represented the start of Bartlet’s presidential race.

2 NCIS: Los Angeles: Miguel Ferrer (Owen Granger)

Owen Granger was a major character in NCIS: Los Angeles, as NCIS Deputy Director for Special Operations. He was injured on the show, so after actor Miguel Ferrer’s death the story was edited to note that he was recovering, which would take longer than expected.

In the episode’s final scene, he disappeared from his hospital bed. He reportedly wrote a letter saying he had decided to get his house in order and separate from the ministry. Granger and Ferrer were both battling cancer, and it is implied at the end of the eighth season that Granger, who was one of the smartest characters in NCIS: Los Angeles, had since died.

1 Family Guy: Adam West (Adam West)

In one family guy episode called “Adam West High”, it is reported that the character passed away around the same time that the actor who played him died in real life. Actor Adam West voiced a fictional version of himself on the longtime animated sitcom, acting as Mayor of Quahog, one of the best recurring characters on family guy.

His last appearance was in the 17e season, and the role of mayor of Quahog was filled by West’s supposed cousin from a rural town, named Wild West.

