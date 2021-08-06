Connect with us

Entertainment

10 times an actor’s death has been written in a show

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


It’s always sad when a favorite character from a TV series dies, but it’s become the norm for many dramas these days, thanks to a trend popularized by shows like The iron Throne and The walking dead. But sometimes the death was not intentional.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Sadly Passed Away In 2020 (& Their Best Movies)

In some cases, a character is written because the actor has decided to quit the show (or is fired for some reason) thinks Charlie Harper on Two and a half men, or show as Flash, where 7 actors left. But in other cases, a character’s unplanned departure is the result of the death of the actor who sadly plays them in real life. Often the best way to deal with this is to write a script in which the character also dies.


ten The Blacklist: Clark Middleton (Glen)

Glen from The Blacklist is standing behind his desk and pointing.

Glen was the eccentric man who worked for the DMV, giving him plenty of access to personal information Raymond found useful. Thus, he was also one of the many Raymond employees at The blacklist, looking for the location or other information about someone Red was looking for and desperate for.

When actor Clark Middleton died from West Nile virus in real life, his death was written in the series, with Glen dying the same way. An entire episode was dedicated to Glen, including a memorial service for him. His mother Paula has become a new recurring character in the series. Glen and Paula were both some of the best characters featured at The blacklist after season 1.

9 The Big Bang Theory: Carol Ann Susi (Ms. Wolowitz)

Carol Ann Susi Ms. Wolowitz The Big Bang Theory

Debbie Wolowitz, known to friends of The Big Bang Theory like Mrs. Wolowitz, was Howard’s never-seen mother. But her strong and booming voice has been heard often in numerous episodes throughout the series. She would usually yell at Howard to do something like come and rub her feet or overprotect her son from afar.

Sadly, after the death of Carol Ann Susi, the actor who plays her, Ms. Wolowitz’s death was inscribed in the series. She was supposed to visit her sister in Florida when she died in her sleep. One episode was devoted to the death of the character (and actor), after which Howard and Bernadette moved into the house to raise their children. Susi was instrumental in making Ms. Wolowitz the friendliest supporting character in The Big Bang Theory.

8 Will & Grace: Debbie Reynolds (Bobby Adler)

Jack with his hand behind Bobbi Adler's ear in a scene from Will and Grace.

Debbie Reynolds, who sadly passed away just a week after her daughter Carrie Fisher, had a recurring role on this sitcom as Grace’s mother Bobbi Adler.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Died Before The Film’s Debut

After the rebirth of Will & GraceReynolds’ death was written in history with Grace noting that her mother had passed away some time ago and hilariously noting that her last wish was for Grace to get breast implants.

7 Glee: Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson)

Finn Hudson sings in the choir room

In 2013, Monteith sadly passed away at the age of 31. Rather than cancel the character by saying he’s moved, the high school music series delayed its premiere and decided to write Monteith’s death into Finn’s character story.

An entire episode titled “The Quarterback” was dedicated to Finn’s memory, noting that the character had passed away suddenly. The show, however, did not discuss the cause of the character’s death. Joy took a short break to allow the cast to mourn before returning to film the remaining episodes.

6 Riverdale: Luke Perry (Fred Andrews)

Luke Perry, who was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the ’90s sitcom Beverly Hills, 90210, had a main role in the series The CW Riverdale, playing Archie Andrews’ father, Fred Andrews. He was a solo parent while Archie’s mother pursued her career in another state.

Death was handled in a touching way that paid homage to Perry’s two most notable roles. Perry’s Elder 90210 Castmates Shannon Doherty made an appearance as the woman Fred pulled over to help on the side of the road, resulting in her death by hit and run. He remains one of the many characters of Riverdale who left too early.

5 8 simple rules: John Ritter (Paul Hennessy)

John Ritter and Kaley Cuoco sit on a sofa together, face to face, in a scene from 8 Simple Rules.

Following the sudden death of John Ritter, 8 simple rules continued with Katey Sagal as the leader. Two months after his death, a special one hour episode aired in homage to the actor, entitled “Goodbye”.

RELATED: 15 Action Movie Stars Who Died In 2020

Although it is a comedy, the series has focused its story on how the family handled the death of their patriarch. New characters were added to the series including James Garner, Suzanne Plashette, and David Spade for her remaining run, while Sagal played a larger role.

4 Sesame Street: Will Lee (Mr. Hooper)

Mr. Hooper with his chin on his hand, Bert and Ernie on either side of Sesame Street.

Given that this is a children’s show, this was a milestone when Sesame Street decided to write Mr. Hooper’s death in one episode, using it as a lesson to teach children about death. It would have been easier to erase the older character by saying he had moved to Florida or retired, but the learning opportunity was too great.

Children learned that death is a natural part of life and how to deal with their emotions and grief whenever they encounter the death of a loved one.

3 The West Wing: John Spencer (Leo McGarry)

John Spencer as Leo McGarry in a scene from The West Wing, standing and talking to a woman out of sight.

Playing the former US Secretary of Labor and White House chief of staff to Martin Sheen President Josiah Bartlet, and ultimately Vice President-elect, when actor John Spencer passed away, his character on West wing was also said to have died after collapsing in a hotel bathroom following a heart attack. The event happened just before he was officially named vice president-elect.

Although not part of the series, the character of Spencer ultimately had a major role: his daughter gave President Bartlet a gift: a napkin on which Spencer had written “Bartlet For America.” The sentimental gift represented the start of Bartlet’s presidential race.

2 NCIS: Los Angeles: Miguel Ferrer (Owen Granger)

Owen Granger of NCIS: Los Angeles, standing with a young girl outside.

Owen Granger was a major character in NCIS: Los Angeles, as NCIS Deputy Director for Special Operations. He was injured on the show, so after actor Miguel Ferrer’s death the story was edited to note that he was recovering, which would take longer than expected.

In the episode’s final scene, he disappeared from his hospital bed. He reportedly wrote a letter saying he had decided to get his house in order and separate from the ministry. Granger and Ferrer were both battling cancer, and it is implied at the end of the eighth season that Granger, who was one of the smartest characters in NCIS: Los Angeles, had since died.

1 Family Guy: Adam West (Adam West)

family guy adam west

In one family guy episode called “Adam West High”, it is reported that the character passed away around the same time that the actor who played him died in real life. Actor Adam West voiced a fictional version of himself on the longtime animated sitcom, acting as Mayor of Quahog, one of the best recurring characters on family guy.

His last appearance was in the 17e season, and the role of mayor of Quahog was filled by West’s supposed cousin from a rural town, named Wild West.

NEXT: 10 Best Performances From 10 Actors We Lost In 2020

Tahani in The Good Place, Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother


Next
The 10 coolest characters in sitcom history


About the Author

Christine persaud
(862 articles published)

A professional writer and editor with over 18 years of experience, Christine, now a freelance writer / writer, is a self-proclaimed television fanatic with tastes that vary widely from comedies to dramas, sci-fi and more. She can usually be found watching a new show at night, accompanied by a glass of red wine. With a long history in consumer technology, she now writes on topics ranging from entertainment to parenthood, lifestyle, marketing and business. She resides in Toronto, Ontario in Canada with her husband and young son.

More from Christine Persaud

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://screenrant.com/times-an-actors-death-was-written-into-a-show/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: