Prolific actor Udo Kier is happily surprised by his first leading role in 50 years in Indie Dramedy Swan Song

After starring in international films for five decades, the German-born actor Udo kier receives rave reviews for rare Hollywood lead role in Swan song. And at 76, Kier says he’s hoping the role isn’t swansong to him – it’s just the start of a new phase in his career.

I’m really, really, a little surprised but pleasantly surprised to have made 50 years of films, and now everyone is writing: After 50 years, finally Udo Kier is a leading man! Kier said Variety Thursday night at the film’s Los Angeles premiere at iPic Theaters in Westwood. Which is very kind of you, the press. But for me it’s going to be difficult because in the future I only want to do lead roles, unless it’s David Lynch or a great director. This is an other story. I am very, very, very pleasantly surprised.

During a conversation on a sofa with a glass of wine in the theater lobby, Kier shared memories of being unexpectedly discovered on a plane flight after accidentally sitting next to the director. Paul Morrisey. He captured the attention of the general public playing the monster in 1973’s avant-garde Andy Warhols Frankenstein, then in films directed by distinctive visionaries such as Lars von Trier, Gus van Sant, Werner Herzog, Dario Argento and Alexander Payne.

In Swan Song, Kier plays Mr. Pat, a gay barber who dared to live his life out loud in a less enlightened time and place; now grappling with difficult years, he returns to his old home to honor the latest request from a longtime client (Linda Evans), who has asked him to style her hair for her funeral and discovers the unexpected impact that He had.

Kier was drawn to the colorful reflection of Mr. Pats ‘end in life of the gender-defying glam of’ 70s icons like David Bowie and Elton John, as well as the opportunity to comment on the changes he made. has seen around the country since arriving in 1991. to shoot My Own Private Idaho. If you had said that a man or women who love each other can marry and adopt children, they would have said: Are you crazy? In America? And that’s why I got interested in this movie.

Writer-director Todd Stephens based Mr. Pat on a real man from his own hometown. He gave me hope, because he was different and I felt different, and when I finally had the courage to go to the gay bar around the corner, I saw him there and I felt like I was at home, as if I had found my family, my tribe, says Stephens. Pat had no idea he had changed anyone’s life, and I’m sure he felt like his life didn’t mean much, but he had the courage to be him. – even at a time when it was like changing the world.

Stephens, who admired Kiers’ work from My Own Private Idaho, said he was completely convinced he chose him when he went to the actors in Palm Springs, where he introduced me to his dog Liza. Minelli which was like a done deal. And the real Mr. Pat had really big, beautiful blue eyes, just like Udo. As soon as I met him, I knew it was him.

What’s so cool about this is that he’s a legend that is resurfacing to be a legend, the co-star said. Jennifer coolidge, who plays Mr. Pats, a former protégé turned bitter rival, of Kier. He’s done like 250 movies! There’s a reason everyone wants him, and there’s a reason he works so hard. Because he has an incredible presence in person, but also on screen, just this incredible mastery of energy. I can’t even describe what it is. It’s just a magical thing.

Coolidge has no shortage of credits herself, and her recent and ambitious turns in Swan Swong, Promising Young Woman, and The White Lotus have, she admitted, sparked an unexpected rise in Hollywood. To be honest, it’s so weird the moment they all come out, it looks like I’ve done them all in a row, she revealed. Then of course we all froze for a year, and now this big moment is coming and they’re all like bang, bang, bang. How exciting is that?

Coolidge said the sudden wave of renewed visibility has, from a career perspective, opened doors and things that I probably wouldn’t want to do too! It opens up the whole range, she laughs. If all of that didn’t happen, maybe I wouldn’t get all of these calls, but it kind of puts your name out there, for all kinds of cool stuff or not!

She admitted that she enjoys the downtown area between projects, unlike her early days in improv troupe The Groundlings, constantly grinding our new skits and comedic characters, then back to square one.

You could do something and feel like you really made a difference, she recalls. Everything changed every week, so you would have a show that would probably be your best, you thought. And then the following week, you become Cinderella again, really rubbing the floor.

I used all of my bad experiences as a Grounding sketch, so I’m like, Oh, I have to find another bad experience, I have to stage it and take revenge on that horrible restaurant owner who treated me like a trash or something, she laughed. Because all of my best characters, I think, were people who weren’t nice.

