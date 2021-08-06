13 Bollywood Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

With the rise of startup culture across the world, the population of entrepreneurs has also grown, and with a large number of entrepreneurs, there is a lot of competition in the business world. It is therefore obvious that entrepreneurs sometimes feel blocked or demotivated and it is normal that they turn to something to read or watch to gain the upper hand.

If you are an entrepreneur I am sure you are concerned and need something to keep going. Motivation is a factor that everyone needs to be successful, even the richest entrepreneurs. So here is a list of some amazing Bollywood movies that will give entrepreneurs a much needed boost.

1) 3 idiots

Directed by – Rajkumar Hirani

With – R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya

A film that is a combination of inspiration, comedy, love and emotion. The film depicts the story of three college friends who have a different perspective on education. 3 idiots fertilizes the concept that no diploma or certificate can prove someone’s knowledge, skills and talent. This film prompts viewers to think beyond the standards set for leading a fulfilling life. This movie broke many box office records, so it should be the number one movie to watch on the list.

2) Wake up Sid

Directed by – Ayan Mukerji

With – Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher and Rahul Khanna

This movie doesn’t directly promote startups or entrepreneurship, but it will surely motivate any entrepreneur. Wake up Sid is about a lazy college boy who just sits down and also comes from a wealthy background. After some family arguments with his father over Sid’s career, Sid leaves home and begins to live on his own. Only then did he realize the difficulties of being a middle class individual. This movie will keep you on the edge of your seat while you wonder if Sid is going to make it on his own or not.

3) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by – Zoya Akhtar

With – Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin.

The title translates to “Life Will Never Return” – a coming-of-age road movie full of drama, love, emotion and, finally, perspective to look at things and stay mentally fit. . This film portrays the lives of three childhood friends, Arjun, Imran and Kabir, who come together for a three week road trip.

The three friends have different agendas for going on a road trip. Arjun is too obsessed with his work and is forced to go on a trip by his friends. Kabir and his other half, Natasha, have some misunderstandings, so they want to take a break. Finally, Imran wishes to meet his biological father who is an artist.

This film is a definite reminder to everyone, especially entrepreneurs, that in addition to work, their mental health is also important and that it is crucial that people take breaks and have a new outlook on the world every now and then. .

4) Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Directed by – Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

With – Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik and Prakash Raj

This film is a biography of a deceased former Indian athlete, also known as the Flying Sikh. His life was full of drama, so the film had to be dramatic. This film takes you back to the days of the Indo-Pakistani partition in 1947 and the violence that took place in both sides as well as repercussions through memories of Milkha. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which translates to “Run, Milkha, Run” is full of sweat, blood, inspiration, hard work and success. This film will leave any entrepreneur full of creativity and inspiration.

5) Lakshya

Directed by – Farhan Akhtar

With – Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

This film translated as “Goal” tells you the life of a young man who has no goal in life and who then turns into an army officer. This film also portrays the fear of failure and then of recovering from it. This film will motivate any entrepreneur who has made difficult choices and final decisions without fear.

6) Every two! India

Directed by – Shimit Amin

With – Shahrukh Khan

When the captain of the Indian national field hockey team suffers a huge loss to the Pakistan hockey team, he is excluded from the sport as well as from society. After seven long years, he wants to prove his innocence so he takes up the challenge of bringing a World Cup home by coaching sixteen aspiring female hockey players. He does this at a time when Indian society believed that women weren’t supposed to play sports. This film portrays emotion, drama, inspiration, humility, feminism and redemption. Every two! India is a sports film, but for entrepreneurs, it is a film that teaches humility.

7) Manthan

Directed by – Shyam Benegal

With -Girish Karnad, Smitha Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Naseeruddin Shah

A 1976 film set in rural India depicts Mr. Rao’s struggle to establish milk production and distribution during the White Revolution. This film presents the first example of entrepreneurship.

8) Badmaash Company

Directed by – Parmeet Sethi

With – Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vir Das, Meiyang Chng

This film is ahead of its time and indeed a success illustrating the lives of 4 individuals from middle class families. The film is about doing the wrong things, but in the right way. Badmaash Company Spreads a message that to be successful you don’t need a big amount of money, only a big idea. This film is meant to inspire any budding entrepreneur.

9) Once upon a time in Mumbai

Directed by – Milan Luthria

With – Ajay Deygan, Imran Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda

This movie is about a smuggler in the Mumbai era of the 1970s and a young gangster trying to run him down and a cop who is stuck in the middle of this fight. This film depicts all the underground transactions and betrayals. For entrepreneurs, this movie is sure to make you aware and cautious of any unethical practices that may be going on right under your nose.

ten) Manzil

Directed by – Basu Chatterjee

With – Amitabh Bachchan, Moushumi Chatterjee

This film tells the story of a young man who tries to start his own business, but fails incredibly. On top of that, he is burdened with a huge pile of debt. He then becomes entangled in a web of lies, proposes to his girlfriend, and later is pursued by his girlfriend’s father. Manzil depicts the struggle of an aspiring entrepreneur and inspires you to follow your dreams and ambitions.

11) Manjhi – The mountain man

Directed by – Ketan Mehta

With – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte

A real inspiration for entrepreneurs, based on the real life of Dashrath Manjhi who makes his way on a mountain, despite the pitfalls and difficulties on his way. He follows his dream to the end and this movie will have you biting your nails in anticipation of how he will overcome his next challenge.

12) Swades

Directed by – Ashutosh Gowariker

With – Shahrukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

This film is about a scientist who works at NASA and returns to India to find his village struggling with a basic need for electricity. He therefore sets out on a quest to obtain from his village the development he so badly needs. This film teaches you not to forget your roots, to think about what you can do for the development of the company as an individual and what you can contribute, especially as an entrepreneur.

13) Lagaan

Directed by – Ashutosh Gowariker

With – Aamir Khan, Raghuvir Yadav, Gracy Singh

This film is based on the Victorian era where the villagers put their future on the line in a game of cricket against the cruel and ruthless British rulers. Some of the players on the villagers team are people who have never played cricket before, so it’s a pleasure to watch the ups and downs of the game as well as the movie. Lagaan also gives viewers a glimpse of the state of India under British rule. This movie is meant to send a message that anything can be done if a team is working on it, including the leader, with one goal in mind.

We hope you liked this list and are already inspired to watch these movies!

Let us know in the comments if we missed any inspiring and must-see Bollywood films for entrepreneurs.

This article originally appeared on GRAY Journal.