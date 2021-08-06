Connect with us

10 actors considered to play iconic horror movie characters

Casting movies is not easy. It seems easy when the casting producers find the right person and click on the role, but they have to meet a bunch of actors who are wrong for the role before they find the perfect candidate. Some of the most iconic characters in horror cinema could have been played by completely different actors.

No one else could have played Thesilenceofthelambs Hannibal Lecter as well as Anthony Hopkins or Baby RosemaryThe titular protagonist as well as Mia Farrow, but they weren’t the top picks for roles.


ten Sean Connery as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs

Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr and Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter

Anthony Hopkins managed to land an Oscar for Best Actor with less than half an hour of screen time in Jonathan Demmes Thesilenceofthelambs. But Demme told the Independent that he originally considered a different actor: Sean Connery was the only other person I thought could be amazing for that. Connery has this fierce intelligence and also this serious physique.

However, Connery turned down the role. Demme explained, Word shortly returned that he thought it was disgusting and wouldn’t dream of playing the role. So they went with Hopkins.

9 Piper Laurie as Marion Crane in Psycho

Piper Laurie in Carrie and Janet Leigh in Psycho

According to IndieWire, Janet Leigh has always been Alfred Hitchcock’s first choice for the role of Marion Crane in psychopath, but the budget could not take into account his salary. Actors such as Eva Marie Saint, Angie Dickinson and Piper Laurie were seen as alternatives.

In the end, Leigh suffered a 75% pay cut to make the film. Laurie won an Oscar nomination for playing another horror icon, Margaret White in Brian De Palmas Carrie.

8 Will Poulter as Pennywise in it

Will Poulter in We're the Millers and Bill Skarsgard in It

Bill Skarsgrd gave an unforgettable performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the It duology, but according to CinemaBlend, Will Poulter has been attached to the project for a while. He was cast as Pennywise by original director Cary Fukunaga, but dropped out when Fukunaga was replaced by Andy Muschietti.

Muschietti explained, I was very, very intrigued by the prospect of working with Will. I always thought he would be an amazing Pennywise. We talked about it a bit … Will basically expressed the feeling that he had slowly disengaged from playing this character, which was so dark and terrifying. It was a personal decision that I respected, but I was eager and willing to find my own Pennywise and so we did.

7 Melanie Griffith as Carrie White in Carrie

Melanie Griffith in Working Girl and Sissy Spacek in Carrie

According to RogerEbert.com, when Brian De Palma was starring in his hugely influential 1976 film adaptation of Stephen Kings Carrie, he had open auditions for the role of Carrie White alongside George Lucas Star wars hearings.

While Sissy Spacek ended up being the perfect choice for the role, Melanie Griffith and Carrie Fisher both read for the role before she was chosen.

6 Peter Cushing as Dr. Loomis on Halloween

Peter Cushing in Star Wars and Donald Pleasance in Halloween

The main characters of John Carpenters Halloween are the latest daughter Laurie Strode and masked killer Michael Myers, but another crucial role is that of Michaels’ psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis, who provides the context for his killing spree.

The role was eventually played by the legendary Donald Pleasence, but according to What Culture, Carpenter initially offered the role to Hammer Horror legend Peter Cushing, who turned it down due to low pay.

5 Goldie Hawn as Rosemary Woodhouse in Rosemarys Baby

Goldie Hawn in The First Wives Club and Mia Farrow in Rosemary's Baby

From the book by Christopher Sandfords 2009 Polanski: a biography, when Roman Polanski started releasing his adaptation of Ira Levins Baby Rosemary, he envisioned Rosemary Woodhouse as the Girl Next Door and even considered launching his fiancée Sharon Tate.

Patty Duke and Goldie Hawn were both considered for the role before Mia Farrow was cast. Farrow ultimately gave one of the strongest performances of her career as Rosemary.

4 Jeff Bridges as RJ MacReady in The Thing

Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski and Kurt Russell in The Thing

Since Kurt Russell had previously worked with John Carpenter on Elvis and Escape from New York, the director was reluctant to release it a third time and wanted to give another lead actor a chance.

According to IndieWire, Carpenter offered the lead role of RJ MacReady in his claustrophobic cooler The thing to Jeff Bridges, Kris Kristofferson, Nick Nolte, and Christopher Walken, but they all declined because they weren’t available or indifferent.

3 John Lithgow as Seth Brundle in The Fly

John Lithgow in Footloose and Jeff Goldblum in The Fly

David Cronenberg is renowned for being the pioneer of the body horror genre, and one of his biggest entries in the genre is Fly. Jeff Goldblum turned out to be just the right amount of eccentric to play out transforming Seth Brundles into a fly with true pathos and humanity.

But he was not the first choice for the role. According to IndieWire, the role was originally offered to John Lithgow. Lithgow explained, my agent wanted me to do Fly and I didn’t want to do it. I had just finished another project and was exhausted, and found it to be such a disgusting story. I told my agent I didn’t want to play something so preposterous.

2 Audrey Hepburn as Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist

Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday and Ellen Burstyn in The Exorcist

According to What Culture, Audrey Hepburn caught up with director William Friedkin about what would become the highest-grossing horror film ever, The Exorcist. However, Hepburn wanted to shoot the film in Rome, where she had recently moved, and the budget would not allow a move overseas. So, Ellen Burstyn landed the role.

Additionally, Marlon Brando was the initial choice for Warner Bros. to play Father Merrin, but Friedkin vetoed that casting because he didn’t want the power of the Brandos star to eclipse the MacNeils’ story.

1 Robert De Niro as Jack Torrance in Shining

Robert De Niro in Goodfellas and Jack Nicholson in The Shining

Stanley Kubricks first choice for Jack Torrance in The brilliant has always been Jack Nicholson, but according to Uproxx, he also considered a few other actors.

Robert De Niro was ready for the role, but Kubrick shunned him after seeing his performance in Taxi driver (which is confusing, as this is one of the definitive portrayals of a lopsided killer). De Niro later revealed that Kubricks Shiny the adaptation gave him nightmares for a month.

