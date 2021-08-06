Today’s list of famous birthdays for August 6, 2021 includes celebrities Vera Farmiga, M. Night Shyamalan





Top celebrity birthdays August 6, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Vera Farmiga, M. Night Shyamalan and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on August 6, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Michelle Yeoh, left, and Henry Golding attend the ‘Last Christmas’ premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Actress Michelle Yeoh is 59 Fun fact: was born in Malaysia Writer-director-producer M. Night Shyamalan, center, poses with daughters Saleka Shyamalan, left, and Ishani Night Shyamalan at the world premiere of “Old” at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 19 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Director and screenwriter M. Night Shyamalan turns 51 Fun fact: the latest Old movie recently hit theaters Pop star and Spice Girl Geri Horner smiles after taking a seat in the Royal Box on Center Court on Day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Friday July 5, 2019 (AP Photo / Ben Curtis)PA Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Horner is 49 Fun fact: once appeared in an episode of Sex and the City Jason O’Mara, left, presents Lou Eyrich with the Award for Excellence in Contemporary Television for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” at the 21st Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday February 19. 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor Jason Omara turns 49 Fun fact: Zeus voiced in the Netflix series Blood of Zeus Renn Hawkey, left, and Vera Farmiga attend the Independent Filmmaker Project’s 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Invision Actress Vera Farmiga turns 48 Fun fact: graduated from Syracuse University LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Ever Carradine attends the premiere of Disney’s “Mulan” on March 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Ever Carradine turns 47 Fun fact: appeared in Grays Anatomy and its Private Practice spinoff, but as different characters LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: (LR) Soleil Moon Frye, Global Public Relations and Communications Manager for Spotify Dustee Jenkins, and Maria Hemsley attend the Spotify Host “Best New Artist” party at Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 at Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Spotify)Getty Images for Spotify Actress Soleil Moon Frye is 45 Fun fact: The Kid 90 documentary was based on home videos she shot as a child. Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday April 25, 2021 at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, Pool)PA Actor Leslie Odom Jr. turns 40 Anecdote: The origin of Aaron Burr’s role in Hamilton More celebrities with birthdays today Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 97 years old. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83 years old. Actress Louise Sorel (Days of Our Lives) is 81 years old. Actor Ray Buktenica (Rhoda) is 78 years old. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71 years old. Actress Catherine Hicks (Seventh Heaven) is 70 years old. Timbuk 3 singer Pat MacDonald is 69 years old. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (Hunter) is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64 years old. DeBarge singer Randy DeBarge is 63 years old. Actor Leland Orser (ER) is 61 years old. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 57 years old. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (Cold Case) is 56 years old. Actor Benito Martinez (American Crime, The Shield) is 53 years old. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53 years old. Actor Merrin Dungey (Summerland, AKA) is 50 years old. Actress Melissa George (AKA, Grays Anatomy) is 45 years old. Gym Class Heroes singer Travis McCoy is 40 years old. Gym Class Heroes bassist Eric Roberts is 37 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on August 6 Alfred Lord Tennyson, English poet Edith Roosevelt, former first lady Alexander Fleming, discovers penicillin Lucille Ball, actress Andy Warhol, artist 