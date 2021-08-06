Barbra Streisand on Marijuana, HER and CD Players in the Car





Barbra streisand, EGOT winner and performer with six decades of perfection under her belt, unveiled a new album on Friday called Set me free 2. This is a collection of unreleased tracks dating from 1962 to 2014, by songwriters such as Burt bacharach and Hal David, Randy Newman, and Carole king, and includes duets with notables like Willie nelson and Kermit the frog. It’s only 34 minutes and you should listen to it. Streisand’s new material (albeit his old new material) also means new Streisand interviews. Brooklyn’s Favorite Girl Recorded a Podcast with Variety, in which the singer-actress-director-humanitarian admitted to still being in a nightie at 3 p.m. Clearly feeling at ease, she moved into other aspects of her personal life. She claimed that she had only smoked weed once in her life, but didn’t like how it made me feel. It’s a bit ambiguous when and where it happened, but she said she really did it on stage as part of my schtick at the Los Angeles Forum in the 1970s. It’s probably about ‘a reference to the 1972 shows which were fundraisers for Senator George McGoverns’ presidential campaign, published later like an album. For other substances, Streisand said she enjoys beer from time to time, in addition to Chinese or Italian cuisine. (She also likes non-alcoholic beer.) For years Streisand worked on a memoir, and she said she had the end in sight. She only has to write the last chapter entitled The Epilogue, but recognizes that the epilogue is a quarter of a century long. (The end of the pre-epilogue of the books ends, she said, with her marriage to Jacques Brolin.) When the book is finished, the 79-year-old will consider an official documentary about her life. However, she puts her foot down on a Bohemian Rhapsody-esque cinematic version of his life. “Not while I’m alive. No, no, no, no, no, no, she said. She also said she was tinkering with her iPhone to find locations for a film project called Lucky third time. It’s something she’s worked on for years and years, she said, and it could be suited for a grandma role instead of an originally intended mother role.

