Recap of season 2 of episode 3 of Ted Lasso: young people in revolt





The second main story is a continuation of Jamies’ offer to fully join the team. Last week he had to beat Ted. This week he has to win everyone over. He tries to tease, but he usually has difficulty modulating the tone of his jokes. He tries to bribe his teammates but, let’s face it, it’s corruption. So eventually Ted takes over, diving too deep into his bag of coaching stuff, if you ask me. He warns Coach Beard, to his horror, that he’s about to become this guy. The guy in question turns out to be another character Ted occasionally adopts called, ouch, Led Tasso, who as you’ve probably guessed, less than half of that sentence is the opposite by Ted Lasso. So Led / Ted comes out onto the pitch and rudely and largely incoherently fuming at his team for a few minutes. send them back to the cloakroom. Dr Sharon Fieldstone, whose episodes we have barely seen, witnesses the cunning and intuition of his goal: by uniting the team against himTed can distract them all from being lined up against Jamie. It’s a silly idea, half-heartedly executed, and I can only assume that the show’s creators thought watching nice Jason Sudeikis rant like a bully would be a lot funnier than it actually was. Sharon asks for the ploy, has it ever worked? which reminded me when Lindsay Fnke asked her therapist husband Tobias if open weddings ever work on stopped development. (The answer is similar.) In this case, however, the Led Tasso bet is an unlikely success. Jamies’ re-acceptance with the team seems largely complete, but not before he has joined Sam in the anti-Dubai Air protest. (Which, again, seems to have serious ramifications.) So: questionable subplots with a precocious teenager? To verify. A political plot that feels good with consequences the show seems determined to ignore? To verify. And again, I’m sorry, but Ouch LED rate? To verify. I’ve always enjoyed the episode, but these developments all made me a little nervous. Tips The opening scene with Ted and Nora left me in a state of moderate confusion regarding the geometric outlines of Nelson Road Stadium and the AFC Richmond offices. From the first images of Nora, with her magnificent view of the field on the top floor, I assumed she was sitting at Rebeccas’ office. But no, when Ted subsequently walks into Rebecca and Sassy’s house, it becomes apparent that Nora was sitting at a desk in an outside office in Rebeccas, possibly a receptionist’s office. Have we seen this space before? It looks like it might be relevant to Ted’s habit of walking into Rebeccas’ office uninvited. Plus, Ted actually asks, who’s the new receptionist? Have we ever been introduced to an elder? Did I miss something? Or were we just introduced late to a desk that we had never seen before that is usually occupied by a receptionist that in a dozen previous episodes we have never met? Someone might want to point out this top-notch workspace to Higgins in perpetual pursuit of office.

Thank goodness we still have Roy, even though it wasn’t as much of him this week as it was in the last two episodes. His latest sports broadcast segment on Gillette Soccer Saturday is very similar to the first: full of sound, fury, and profanity, which means a lack of observant censors at Sky Sports. (I misplaced the network last week, calling it BBC: Apologies!) Roy can also offer Rebecca some great parenting advice although neither of them, of course, is a parent. And, like in the season premiere with the unlucky Mr. Wingsnight, Rebecca is following Roy’s advice again. Hes becoming the Angry Yoda shows.

This week’s pop culture references include Pat Benatar, Larry Bird, Tim Burton, and Jekyll and Hyde. Do not hesitate to point out those that I missed I think there will be several in comments. Thanks to those who reported last week Nandos Peri Peri, Nigella Lawson, Dave Grohl and Ricky Bell. And I promise you I noticed the mime is a silver line (a Billy Crystal classic from Spinal Tap) and just forgot to write it down. Special thanks also to the reader who noticed that the name Dr. Sharon Fieldstone bears a rather notable resemblance to Dr. Marcia Fieldstone, the radio host / therapist who aired Tom Hanks with such profound transnational effect on Sleepless in Seattle. I can’t imagine this being a coincidence.

