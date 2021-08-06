Actor finds new light in ‘brutal’ movie Coming Home in the Dark

Matthias Luafutu stars in the New Zealand thriller Coming Home in the Dark.

Matthias Luafutu saw the first sunset of his life on the set of Coming home in the dark, the genuine tear in his eye changing the movie.

The Christchurch actor is a man of few words in the thriller directed by his friend and former acting classmate, James Ashcroft, but retains a malevolent presence in the lead role of Tubs.

The eyebrow set, we called it Toi Whakaari, said Luaufutu, who stars alongside Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson and Miriama McDowell in the film, which hits theaters this week.

I had no voice, but I felt the themes of each scene in one form or another … I experienced it, heard it or met it.

READ MORE:

* Director Rookie Kiwi hired for Hollywood blockbuster

* “Haunting”, “brutal” Coming Home in the Dark makes an impact at Sundance Film Fest

* Come to Daddy: Why Elijah Wood Likes Dark and Funny Things

* Cliff Curtis wants to work with Taika Waititi

* The White Guitar offers a legacy of hope



Adapted from a short story by the great New Zealand fiction writer Owen Marshall, Coming home in the dark presented at the Sundance Film Festival in February.

Luafutu said the brutal story set in a remote scenic landscape haunted his emotions.

A family meets a pair of murderous sociopaths in a grim revenge plot where even the isolation and the majestic rural landscape have an ominous intensity.

Morally … it’s a tough watch, said Luafutu.

He also had themes on child abuse in public institutions, which was personally a challenge.

Her father, Fa’amoana Luafutu, arrived in New Zealand from Samoa at the age of 8 in 1960 and lived a life of abuse in state care. Last month, at the age of 69, he courageously offered his testimony to the Royal Commission on Abuse in State Care.

When I was younger, in my teenage years, I was incarcerated in correctional training in Rangipo, said Matthias Luafutu.

It’s different from what my dad went through but that, and being in Cholmondeley [Children’s Centre] when i was 9 it reminded me of loneliness and how scary places like this are. They were real prisons. The ones I have experienced anyway.

Provided Luafutu, right, plays the Tubs sociopath in Coming Home in the Dark. Daniel Gillies, left, plays the murderous mandrake.

He said he and his brother, Malo, better known as award-winning rapper Scribe, had served and healed as a family and were now in a good place.

Luafutu also stars alongside his son and father in an upcoming TV series about Dawn Raids and activists The Polynesian Panthers.

At his lowest point, while incarcerated at the age of 19, ruining a promising rugby career, his lifelong dream of becoming an actor seemed as likely as my brother would become New Zealand’s best rapper. .

Now Hollywood is looking for rookie director Ashcroft, and some insiders suggest Luafutu is on the cusp of becoming a celebrity as well.

I trust James, he’s meticulous as a director. It’s good to have that confidence and a friend like that, Luafutu said.

I jokingly told him that I would be the Samuel L. Jackson of his Tarantino and that he could put me in all of his movies, but he just raised an eyebrow like he does.

Luafutu first fell in love with theater while in Christchurch Primary School when an inspiring teacher named him the lead actor in a film competition at Wainoni Primary School.

Mr. Whitley, he was great… he knew things weren’t the best at home obviously, but did it instead of giving me the strap like the other teachers.

Luafutu said he often pinched himself in disbelief where he was now.

I always wonder if I’m good enough to be with this actor? I am always impressed with them. This feeling never gets old for me.

The final scenes of the film get really personal.

I had never seen a sunset in my 45 years of life. Right behind me was a huge rainbow. Spoiler was my last scene in the movie, me crying at sunset, and it was a wrap after that, he said.

It wasn’t supposed to be like that, me crying at the end, I remember Mike the producer coming to me and telling me you changed the movie. I didn’t know I had done this, I couldn’t help but tell the truth about how I was feeling.